“Trolls World Tour” (PG): This exuberant animated movie was Hollywood’s first big test of whether people would pay a premium to rent a movie meant for theatrical release during the pandemic. Now it’s coming out on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K for people want to own a physical copy of it. The story continues the tale of a civilization of music-loving trolls, with a voice cast including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Ozzy Osbourne and more. Bonus features include a “Dance Party Mode,” with interactive pop-ups, singalongs and dance tutorials; deleted scenes with introductions by the director and other members of the crew; an exclusive short about the scene-stealing character Tiny Diamond (Thompson); behind-the-scenes footage; and commentary.
“The War of the Worlds” (Unrated): The influential 1953 sci-fi film gets deluxe treatment from the Criterion Collection, a video label devoted to historically significant films, in this Blu-ray special edition. The story, an update of H.G. Wells’ classic tale, revolves around Earth’s reaction to an alien invasion, with a more realistic approach than many 1950s invasion movies tried. Gene Berry stars as Dr. Clayton Forrester, a nuclear physicist pressed into service to help save the day, aided by Ann Robinson and Les Tremayne. The movie, directed by George Pal, spawned an unsold pilot sequel by Pal (available on YouTube) and a 1980s sequel TV series in which Robinson guest-starred, as well as countless knockoffs. This new digital restoration has an alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack and extensive bonus features, including archival footage, documentaries, a look at the restoration work, audio of the infamous 1938 radio adaptation by Orson Welles, and a 1940 radio discussion between Orson Welles and H.G. Wells.
“The Birth of Ultraman”: Mill Creek Entertainment has been putting out various installments in the long-running Japanese franchise “Ultraman” — about intrepid giant aliens who join forces with humans to fight various giant monsters — since 2019 in Blu-ray boxed sets. And now they are releasing “The Birth of Ultraman,” a Blu-ray “greatest hits” release with seven classic episodes, available with either the original Japanese or English-dubbed audio, as well as a 1966 Japanese TV special about the debut of the series. The Blu-ray is exclusively at DeepDiscount.com, and has cover art by acclaimed comics artist Alex Ross, which is also featured on the “Rise of Ultraman” comic book that is due out this September.
“Slay the Dragon” (Unrated): This documentary, available on DVD or digital, looks at the issue of gerrymandering and its effect on the political process.
“Blood and Money” (R): Tom Berenger stars in this thriller about a veteran on a hunting trip who makes a gruesome discovery.
“Murdoch Mysteries Season 13”: The latest set of the light-hearted Canadian mystery series includes the show’s 200th episode appearances by such historical figures as Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell.
“The Flesh and the Fiends” (Unrated): This 1960 thriller, starring Peter Cushing and Donald Pleasence, was inspired by the true story of infamous 19th-century Edinburgh fiends Burke and Hare, who went from grave robbing to murder to provide cadavers for a doctor’s experiments. This new Blu-ray from Kino Lorber includes two cuts of the film, audio commentary by a film historian, and trailers.
“Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition”: HBO Max, the streaming service, has added the superior extended cut of the flawed 2016 superhero movie to its lineup. The story has the villain Lex Luthor manipulating his arch-enemy Superman and Gotham City’s champion Batman into a showdown. The movie introduced Gal Godot as Wonder Woman, who was perhaps the best part of the film and went on to her own successful spin-off movie. The Ultimate Edition version adds 31 minutes of new footage that helps explain some plot threads that were lacking in the theatrical cut.
