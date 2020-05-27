Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“The Hunt” (R): This controversial film from director Craig Zobel, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, was one of the first titles released for rent in the “Theater at Home” program when the pandemic shut down movie theaters just a week into its release. It is now for sale on digital services, with bonus features including featurettes about the costumes and props, a look at the special effects, and a look at the heroine and villain of the story, played respectively by Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank. The movie is a dark satire about a group of elites who abduct “deplorables” to hunt for sport, only to get the tables turned on them. Steve Coulter, another UNCSA alum, has a supporting role. The movie will come to DVD and Blu-ray on June 9
“Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Movies of All Time Volume 2”:The latest installment of this three-part documentary series looks at science fiction and horror movies, including “Night of the Living Dead,” “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” “A Clockwork Orange” and “Blade Runner.” No physical media release has been announced.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K
“The Invisible Man” (R): Elisabeth Moss stars in this intense, smart sci-fi thriller directed by Leigh Whannell, which was inspired by H.G. Wells’ oft-filmed classic story. Moss plays a woman who is convinced her abusive ex did not actually commit suicide, but has learned the secret of invisibility and continues his crimes literally unseen. Bonus features include deleted scenes, interviews with Moss and Whannell, discussions of the characters and how the classic story was reinterpreted for a modern audience, and commentary. It is available in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.
“The Good Place: The Complete Series”: This nine-disc Blu-ray set has all four seasons of the wonderfully inventive, subversive and ultimately sweet-hearted NBC fantasy-comedy. Kristen Bell stars as a mercurial, self-centered woman who dies unexpectedly and wakes up in “The Good Place,” an afterlife where only the best of the best belong — and that certainly doesn’t mean her. She tries to fit in, but her presence disrupts the heavenly place. Over the course of the seasons, the show takes several unexpected twists and turns, and has a lot of fun with its wild premise. The strong ensemble cast includes Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper and others, including recurring guest roles for such reliable character actors as Maya Rudolph, Mike O’Malley and Stephen Merchant. This new set has extended episodes, gag reels, commentaries on selected episodes,a ComicCon panel,a table read, and a finale special with host Seth Meyers.
“Once Were Brothers” (Unrated): This warts-and-all documentary looks at the history and legacy of Robbie Robertson and The Band, including archival footage and interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Martin Scorsese, Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, and others.
“Escape From L.A.” (R): John Carpenter’s flawed but fun 1996 sci-fi action film comes to Blu-ray special edition from the Scream Factory video label. It’s a less a sequel to the 1981 cult classic “Escape from New York” than an outright remake, hitting many of the same plot points along the way. The original was set in New York, which had been walled off and turned into a maximum security prison; this one is in Los Angeles, which was separated from the mainland by an earthquake and has become a virtual leper colony for people deemed socially unacceptable by the totalitarian, ultra-religious government. Despite the film’s flaws, it’s fun to see Kurt Russell back in action as tough guy Snake Plissken, sent in to retrieve the president’s wayward daughter. And the film has a great supporting cast, including Steve Buscemi, Bruce Campbell, Stacy Keach, Peter Fonda, Cliff Robertson, and Winston-Salem native Pam Grier. This new collector’s edition has a digital restoration of the film and interviews with members of the cast and crew.
“Fear the Walking Dead: Season 5”: The fifth season of the AMC zombie spinoff comes to Blu-ray and DVD, with Austin Amelio (Dwight from the original series) joining the show. The cast is led by Lennie James, another veteran of the original “Walking Dead,” and also includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Ruben Blades and Garret Dillahunt. Extras include audio commentaries on three key episodes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.