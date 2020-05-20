Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“Creepshow: Season One”: This horror anthology series, based on the Stephen King/George A. Romero 1982 cult classic, comes to digital with 12 short stories, spread across six episodes, about hauntings, werewolves, the supernatural and more. Madison Bailey, a Kernersville native currently seen in Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” guest stars in one episode. It comes to DVD and Blu-ray on June 2.
“Tokyo Godfathers”: Director Satoshi Kon’s charming, much-loved 2003 anime film, about three homeless friends who work together when they find an abandoned baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve, gets a digitally-remastered release. It is now on digital and will be available on Blu-ray for the first time on June 2.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG): This family-friendly mix of live action and animation is that rarity in Hollywood, a successful film based on a video game character. In this case, it’s Sonic, a free-spirited blue hedgehog cartoon with the voice of Ben Schwartz. He draws the attention of human baddie Dr. Robotnik, played with scenery-chewing glee by Jim Carrey. Bonus features include commentary, deleted scenes, a music video, a history of the video games that inspired the series, and more. The 4K and Blu-ray combo packs also come with a limited-edition comic book.
“Emma” (PG): Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this lively adaptation of the Jane Austen novel about a headstrong young aristocrat in Regency-era England who is a force of nature in her small English town as she plows her way through society. Extras include deleted scenes, a gag reel, commentary, and featurettes about the costumes, locations and set designs.
“The Way Back” (R): Ben Affleck stars in this drama about an alcoholic former athlete who gets a chance to redeem himself years later by coaching a struggling basketball team. The DVD has a featurette about the movie and its themes; the Blu-ray adds a second featurette.
“Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13): People with a healthy fear of creepy dolls may want to steer clear of this follow-up to the 2016 cult horror film. Extras run about 20 minutes, including deleted and alternate scenes and an alternate ending.
“Onward” (PG): The Disney/Pixar animated movie, about elf brothers on a quest, comes to home video. The voice cast includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
“Flashdance” (R): What a feeling! The much-loved 1983 romantic drama becomes the fourth title in the “Paramount Presents” line of digitally remastered Blu-ray special editions. Jennifer Beals stars a determined young woman working as a welder by day and an exotic dancer by night, while pursuing her dream of getting into a dance conservatory.
Tom Cruise on 4K: Three films starring the popular actor come to ultra-high-definition discs, each sold separately: “Top Gun,” the 1986 blend of military drama, romance and bromance; “Days of Thunder,” the 1990 racing drama; and “War of the Worlds,” Stephen Spielberg’s 2005 re-imagining of the classic H.G. Wells science fiction story. Both “Top Gun” and “War of the Worlds” include extensive behind-the-scenes bonus features.
Warner Archives Titles: New Blu-rays from the manufacture-on-demand video label include the 1933 thriller “The Mystery of the Wax Museum,” starring Fay Wray and Lionel Atwill, with a bonus documentary about Wray’s career and several audio commentaries by film historians; “Inside Daisy Clover,” a 1965 drama with Natalie Wood, Ruth Gordon, Roddy McDowall, Christopher Plummer and Robert Redford; and “Selena,” a 1997 biopic with Jennifer Lopez as the iconic singer.
Also New: “Downhill,” a comedy with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell as a couple on a disastrous vacation; “Zombi Child,” an atmospheric French drama that looks at the voodoo version of zombies rather than the flesh-eating ghouls; “The Evil of Frankenstein,” a 1964 Hammer Studios horror film starring Peter Cushing; and “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War,” the latest DC animated superhero film.
