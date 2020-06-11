“Brian’s Song” (Unrated): The much-loved, tearjerking 1971 TV-movie comes to Blu-ray, telling the story of the friendship between Chicago Bears football stars Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams) and Brian Piccolo (James Caan), who had previously played for Wake Forest University. They must turn to one another for support during several personal crises. Shelley Fabares and Bernie Casey also star.
“The Hunt” (R): The controversial satiric thriller, directed by Craig Zobel, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, comes to DVD and Blu-ray. Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, a woman who is abducted and wakes up in the middle of a sadistic game run by elites. They have kidnapped conservative-minded people for a “Most Dangerous Game”-like hunt, but didn’t take into account Crystal’s military training as she turns the tables on them. The movie was delayed from last year because of controversy over the premise and the perception that it was encouraging violence, but the story is very much on Crystal’s side. When it was finally released this year, it only got to play in theaters a few weeks before the pandemic shut down movie theaters around the country. The supporting cast includes Hilary Swank, Ethan Suplee, Glen Howerton, Emma Roberts and Steve Coulter, another UNCSA alumnus. Bonus features include several featurettes about the themes of the movie, the characters, and the action scenes.
“Think Like a Dog” (PG): A boy and his dog form a telepathic link in this family-friendly comedy. Gabriel Bateman plays the boy, a 12-year-old genius, with a supporting cast that includes Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox. Bonus features include commentary by the writer/director, and a making-of featurette.
“Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon a Pickle”: This digital-only release has characters such as Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Ernie finding unexpected complications when they make magic wishes. It includes guest appearances by Blake Lively and Amanda Seyfried.
”We Summon the Darkness” (R): A party after a heavy metal concert goes off the rails in this blend of horror and dark comedy, with a cast including Johnny Knoxville as a fire-and-brimstone preacher. Extras include a featurette and commentary by the director and writer.
“Head of the Class: The Complete First Season”: Howard Hesseman (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) stars in this genial 1980s comedy about a substitute teacher whose latest assignment is a class of genius-level but socially awkward high school students. He tries to help them see there’s more to life than their grades, much to the chagrin of the blustery principal. The cast includes Robin Givens.
Warner Archives: New Blu-ray releases from the manufacture-on-demand label, not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com, include “The Reluctant Debutante,” with Rex Harrison and Kay Kendall as the parents of a headstrong teen (Sandra Dee), and “Sunday in New York,” a frisky romantic comedy with Jane Fonda, Cliff Robertson and Rod Taylor.
