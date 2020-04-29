Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“The Photograph” (R): In this romantic drama, Issa Rae plays a woman who tries to learn more about her late mother and begins a relationship with a charming journalist (Lakeith Stanfield). It is now available for purchase on digital, and will be on DVD and Blu-ray May 12.
“Witches in the Woods” (Unrated): This thriller from Shout Studios follows a group of college kids whose snowboarding vacation takes a deadly turn in woods supposedly haunted by spirits hanged for witchcraft centuries earlier. It’s on VOD.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K (note; Most are also available on Digital and/or VOD)
“Guns Akimbo” (R): In this over-the-top action-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe plays a nerdy game designer who gets caught up in a dangerous underground sport. The cast also includes Samar Weaving and the always-reliable Rhys Darby.
“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” (R): This violent feature-length animated film, based on the popular video game series, tells the story of a fighting competition with the fate of the Earth in the balance. The voice cast includes Joel McHale as swaggering Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as tough-as-nails Sonya Blade, and more. Bonus features include commentary, a look at the design work, and more.
“The Rhythm Section” (R): Blake Lively stars in this thriller about a self-destructive woman who discovers that the plane crash that killed her family and sent her into a downward spiral was not an accident. She sets out for revenge and redemption. The cast also includes Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
“Ride Like a Girl” (PG): Teresa Palmer stars in this true inspirational story about an aspiring horse racer whose dreams of stardom are interrupted by a near-fatal fall. Sam Neill co-stars as her supportive father, who helps her get back up and racing to compete in the Melbourne Cup.
Paramount Presents: A new video banner is being introduced starting this week, with classic titles getting new remastered Blu-ray releases (and limited theatrical runs in some cases, when theaters reopen) with new bonus content including interviews with filmmakers and/or film historian Leonard Maltin, as well as some extras carried over from previous releases, and collectible packaging. The first three titles are 1992’s “Fatal Attraction,” the thriller with Glenn Close as a woman scorned; 1958’s “King Creole,” a rollicking Elvis Presley vehicle co-starring Walter Matthau Carolyn Jones, and an option to skip directly to the songs; and the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock caper “To Catch a Thief,” starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, in a new 65th-anniversary special edition.
“Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” (PG): The iconic horror hostess with the mostest stars in her first comedy, a gently bawdy romp in which she inherits a manor in an uptight community where her presence causes chaos. This new Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video is packed with bonus features.
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (R): Wes Anderson’s 2014 comedy, with all his trademarks of quirky characters, droll humor and abundant familiar faces, gets the Criterion Collection treatment in this Blu-ray edition. It has extensive extras.
“Série Noir” (Unrated): In this 1979 French thriller, now on Blu-ray, a down-on-his-luck salesman gets mixed up with a sultry teen who wants his help with a deadly scheme. Extras include a featurette and interviews.
“Arrow: The Complete Eighth and Final Season”: The final episodes of the show that started CW’s “Arrowverse” of DC Comics superhero adaptations are included in this set, available on DVD and Blu-ray. It includes the build-up to, and repercussions from, the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in which the heroes from various shows banded together to stop the destruction of the multiverse. And a Complete Series boxed set is also available.
Warner Archives Blu-rays: New releases from the manufacture-on-demand label, available at wbshop.com or Amazon, include “Action of the Tiger,” a 1957 crime drama with Van Johnson as a mercenary sea captain who takes a dangerous mission from a beautiful woman (Martine Carol); and “Tin Cup,” which tries to do for golf what “Bull Durham” did for minor league baseball, with Kevin Costner and Rene Russo.
