Early to Digital
Now for sale on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“Scoob!” (PG) Due out Friday for Digital HD platforms, this animated film tells the origin story of Scooby-Doo and how he met Shaggy and the other characters from the long-running franchise. It will be available to rent for $19.99 or own for $24.99, and weaves other characters from Hanna-Barbera studios into the story, including the 1970s superhero duo Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, the latter of which is voiced by Ken Jeong, a former Greensboro resident. Frank Welker, who has been with the Scooby franchise since 1969, turns the reins of Fred over to Zac Efron but continues to provide Scooby’s voice. Other vocal talent includes Jason Isaacs as the villainous Dick Dastardly and Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K.
“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)” (R): The latest DC movie is sort of a sequel and sort of a reboot of “Suicide Squad.” This one focuses on one of the breakout stars of that film, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who isn’t quite over her breakup with her “puddin’,” the sadistic supervillain The Joker (who isn’t actually in the movie, but figures into the plot). She teams up with some other female vigilantes — the “Birds of Prey” of the title, but this is clearly Harley’s movie, not theirs — to take on another egomaniacal bad guy, played with scenery-chewing glee by Ewan McGregor. Extras include a gag reel, featurettes, and a behind-the-scenes “Bird’s Eye View” mode.
“The Call of the Wild” (PG): A live-action Harrison Ford plays second fiddle to a CGI-generated dog in this adaptation of Jack London’s much-loved wilderness survival saga. The movie follows Buck, a big friendly dog who is taken from his cushy home in California to the Alaskan Yukon. Ford also narrates, and the cast also includes Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and Karen Gillan.
“The Photograph” (PG-13): Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star in this romantic drama about a woman trying to understand her late mother better, and a reporter working on a story about her mom. Extras include several featurettes and a look at the photography depicted in the movie.
“Fantasy Island” (Unrated): This dark variation on the beloved TV series, from the folks behind the “Purge” movies, follows a group of people who go to an exotic resort to have their fantasies come true, only to have to contend with diabolical twists and turns. Michael Pena plays the charming but devious Mr. Roarke. Extras include deleted scenes, two cuts of the movie, and director and cast commentary.
“Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season”: Prematurely canceled by Fox and then revived by Netflix, this edgy series features Tom Ellis as the titular character — Satan himself, who has grown tired of ruling hell and decided to hang out with mortals, particularly an LAPD detective he flirts with and helps on her cases. The series revolves around Ellis’s considerable charm and good looks, plus a quirky, puckish sense of humor. It’s on DVD, with a Blu-ray version available through Warner Archives, online at wbshop.com or Amazon. Extras include deleted scenes.
“Shameless: The Complete 10th Season”: William H. Macy heads the cast of the latest season of this offbeat blend of dark comedy and character drama, about a family of ne’er-do-wells. Macy plays Frank Gallagher, the family patriarch, a blustering, outspoken force of nature trying to raise six headstrong kids.
“Narcos: Mexico: The Complete First Season”: Michael Pena and Diego Luna star in this follow-up to the series “Narcos,” this one following a rising drug lord and a DEA agent taking a new assignment in 1980s Mexico and exploring the origins of the modern war on drugs.
Andy Sidaris Movies: Two more of the director’s action movies, known for scantily-clad heroines, scenic locales and plenty of guns and explosions, come to Blu-ray in special editions from Mill Creek Entertainment. “Enemy Gold” and “The Dallas Connection” both feature cult movie star Julie Strain and former Playboy models tackling Bond-style (though on a more limited budget) threats.
