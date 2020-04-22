Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
”The Quarry” (Unrated): Michael Shannon, an Oscar nominee and 2011 Emerging Master recipient at the RiverRun International Film Festival, co-stars in this drama from one of the writers of “Narcos: Mexico.” The story revolves around a drifter (Shea Whigham) on the run after killing a traveling preacher and taking his identity. Shannon plays a local police chief who is suspicious of the charismatic newcomer. The film will come to DVD and Blu-ray on June 16.
”Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time”: This documentary — subtitled “Volume 1: Midnight Madness” — takes a look at such cult favorites as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Freaks,” “Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!,” “The Warriors” and “The Big Lebowski.” Among the interview subjects are Jeff Bridges, Winston-Salem native Pam Grier (whose films “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown” are included), Joe Dante, John Waters, and former UNC School of the Arts professor Peter Bogdanovich. A second volume is coming May 19, including Roger Corman, Bruce Campbell, Rob Zombie and more, with a comedy volume, including John Cleese, due in June, on VOD and digital.
”Endings, Beginnings” (Unrated): Shailene Woodley stars in this romantic drama about a woman torn between two love interests, played by Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. It is now available for purchase and will come to VOD on May 1.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K
”The Gentlemen” (R): Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant are among the stars of director Guy Ritchie’s latest over-the-top crime comedy. Extras include a collection of memorable quips, behind-the-scenes footage, and a glossary of cannabis featurette.
”Curse of the Werewolf” (Unrated): This classic Hammer horror film, with Oliver Reed as the victim of a curse, comes to Blu-ray in a special collector’s edition from the Scream Factory video label, with a new scan of the film, several commentaries, and new and vintage interviews..
”Bad Boys For Life” (R): Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles in the latest installment of the durable franchise about wisecracking Miami police detectives. Bonus features include extended and alternate scenes, outtakes, bloopers, making-of shorts, a retrospective and more.
”Ip Man 4” (Unrated): The final film of this series follows a Kung Fu master who travels to San Francisco to work with his star pupil, a young Bruce Lee. It has both the Chinese (Mandarin) and English dubbed audio tracks.
”Like a Boss” (R):Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star in this bawdy comedy about best friends whose cosmetics company is threatened by a beautiful but devious mogul (Salma Hayek) out to split them up and steal their business. Extras include deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
”Looking For Alaska”: This acclaimed eight-episode miniseries is based on a novel by John Green, the author of “The Fault In Our Stars.” The story is a coming-of-age drama set at a boarding school where a group of friends try to cope after an unexpected tragedy. Extras include deleted scenes, featurettes, and an exclusive interview with Green.
”Alastair Sim’s School for Laughter”: This Blu-ray set has four classic British comedies from 1947-1960 featuring the Scottish character actor: “The Belles of St. Trinian’s,” with a featurette and interviews; “School for Scoundrels,” with interviews; “Laughter in Paradise”; and “Hue and Cry,” with an interview and locations featurette.
