“A Soldier’s Revenge” (Unrated): Neal Bledsoe, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, stars in this Western about a troubled Civil War veteran turned bounty hunter in the Wild West who is approached by two children desperate to have him find their missing mother — who turns out to be a woman from his past (AnnaLynne McCord). Rob Mayes plays the scenery-chewing villain, who also has a past connection. The supporting cast includes such reliable character actors as Val Kilmer, Jake Busey and Michael Bowen. The movie was written and directed by Michael Feifer, and is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital.
“#2MinutesofFame” (R): Jay Pharoah stars in this comedy about Deandre, a rising stand-up comic whose success threatens a famous comedy star (Katt Williams) — who is particularly upset by Deandre’s sudden popularity doing impressions of him, and determined to sabotage the newcomer. Keke Palmer co-stars.
“Sniper: Assassin’s End” (R): The latest installment of the action franchise teams up original star Tom Berenger, from the 1993 original “Sniper” and multiple sequels, with Chad Michael Collins, who first appeared in 2011’s “Sniper: Reloaded,” as a father and son duo on the lam from the CIA, Russian mercenaries, and an enigmatic assassin (Sayaka Akimoto, a popular Japanese actress making her film debut). In addition to this new release, all eight “Sniper” films are available in a boxed set exclusive to Walmart stores called “The Ultimate Sniper Collection.”
“Roger Waters: Us + Them”: This film, only available in digital, documents a 2017-18 tour by the iconic Pink Floyd musician
“Lost in America” (Unrated): This documentary looks at the plight of homelessness among youths, who tell their stories to director Rotimi Rainwater — himself formerly homeless — and discuss their daily challenges. The program looks at what organizations and government agencies are doing to help — or in some cases, failing to do.
“Pretty in Pink” (PG): The John Hughes teen comedy, released in 1986, comes to Blu-ray for the first time as the latest installment in the “Paramount Presents” line of home video releases. This newly remastered edition includes an isolated score and a featurette about the original ending of the film which was changed. Molly Ringwald plays a high school student smitten with a handsome classmate (Andrew McCarthy) and oblivious to the fact that her friend (Jon Cryer) is smitten with her. The cast also includes Harry Dean Stanton, James Spader and Annie Potts.
“Friday the 13th: 40th Anniversary Steelbook” (R): The iconic, and oft-imitated, horror film gets a Steelbook Blu-ray special edition for its anniversary. It has both the theatrical and uncut, unrated versions of the 1980 thriller, about a summer camp menaced by a mysterious killer. Bonus features carried over from previous releases include commentary, interviews with members of the cast and crew, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“Braveheart” and “Gladiator” 4K Steelbooks: For their 25th and 20th anniversaries respectively, those two blockbusters — the first with Mel Gibson as Scottish liberator William Wallace and the second with Russell Crowe as a Roman general who becomes a champion of the gladiatorial pit — get ultra-high-definition 4K releases in Steelbook editions, sold separately and each loaded with hours of previously released bonus features.
Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5: The latest volume in Scream Factory’s line of Blu-ray sets collects four more lurid thrillers, this collection from the early to mid-1940s and focusing on on jungle themes, killer apes, and other animals, beautiful women, and mad scientists: “The Monster and the Girl,” “Captive Wild Woman,” “Jungle Woman” and “Jungle Captive.” Each movie in the set has audio commentary with a film historian, and some movies also have trailers and still galleries.
“Two Films by Sautet/Schneider”: Two acclaimed movies by French director Claude Sautet featuring star Romy Schneider, both involving complications of romantic triangles, are included in this new Blu-ray from Film Movement Classics: “Les Choses De La Vie” and “Cesar et Rosalie,” with bonus features including a documentary about “Cesar,” a featurette about “Choses,” and a companion booklet. The movies are in French with English subtitles. Also available from Film Movement are another Schneider film, “L’Important C’est D’Aimer,” directed by Andrzej Zulawski with a supporting role by Klaus Kinski; and “Advocate,” a compelling Israeli documentary about defense attorney Lea Tsemel and her quest for justice working with political prisoners.
“The Cameraman” (Unrated): Buster Keaton’s 1928 comedy about a lovelorn sap who gets a job filming newsreels to be near the girl of his dreams gets a special edition treatment by the Criterion Collection, in this Blu-ray that includes a new digital restoration, a new score, documentaries, interviews, and another feature film, Keaton’s 1929 movie “Spite Marriage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.