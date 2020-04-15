Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“Fantasy Island” (Unrated): The edgy new take on the classic TV series from Blumhouse, the production company behind such franchises as “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity,” comes to Digital HD with an unrated edition. Michael Pena plays Mr. Roarke, the charming but sinister host of a tropical resort where peoples’ dreams come true — though often in ways that take diabolical turns they didn’t expect. The cast includes Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Michael Rooker. Bonus features include deleted scenes and commentary by the director and cast. The Blu-ray and DVD will be released May 12.
“The Gentlemen” (R): Guy Ritchie’s latest crime comedy tells the story of rival gangsters in the London marijuana industry, with a cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant. It’s available on digital one week ahead of its Blu-ray and DVD release on April 21.
“The Rhythm Section” (R): Blake Lively plays a self-destructive woman who learns that the crash that killed her family was not an accident and set out for revenge. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released April 28.
“Gretel & Hansel” (PG-13): This dark take on the classic story, subtitled “A Grim Fairy Tale,” features Sophia Lillis from the “It” movies as Gretel, who leads her younger brother (newcomer Samuel J. Leakey) into the woods where they encounter a witch (Alice Krige). The Blu-ray and DVD will be released May 5.
“We Summon the Darkness” (R): This thriller, with darkly comedic elements, follows three best friends whose road trip to a heavy metal show and subsequent partying takes a sinister turn. The cast includes Johnny Knoxville as a fire-and-brimstone preacher. It will be on DVD and Blu-ray June 9.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K
“Just Mercy” (PG-13): Michael B. Jordan stars in this legal drama based on a true story, playing an idealistic young lawyer who joins forces with an advocate (Brie Larson) to exonerate a prisoner (Jamie Foxx) who was convicted with flawed testimony. Extras include deleted scenes, interviews, and a look at the Equal Justice Initiative.
“Police Squad! In Color” on Blu-ray: The brilliant but sadly short-lived (six episodes) spoof from 1982, which later gave rise to the “Naked Gun” films, comes to high-definition in this new release. Leslie Nielsen stars as Lt. Frank Drebin, a droll, deadpan police detective investigating cases filled with absurdist humor, non-sequiturs, cop show cliches and running gags. Each week has a celebrity guest star killed off at the very beginning, and Blu-ray extras include commentaries, interviews, a gag reel, casting test footage and more.
“V: The Final Battle”: The 1984 miniseries is now on Blu-ray from the Warner Archives collection, not sold in stores but available online at wbshop.com and Amazon. The story is a compelling follow-up to the earlier 1983 miniseries “V,” about aliens who come to Earth promising wondrous gifts of technology and medicine. However, they have a diabolical motive, and quickly enslave humankind, leading to a resistance movement.
“Pigeon Kings” (Unrated): This documentary, about pigeon enthusiasts in south central Los Angeles training their birds for a competition, was supposed to play at this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival until that event was canceled.
“Sixteen Candles” (PG): The much-loved 1984 teen comedy gets the special edition treatment from Arrow Video, with a new restoration on Blu-ray, alternate audio tracks, interviews, an extended cut, and a documentary about the legacy of the film and the influence of writer/director John Hughes.
“The Righteous Gemstones”: The snarky HBO comedy was produced by and stars alumni of the UNC School of the Arts Danny McBride and Jody Hill, with fellow alum David Gordon Green also directing some episodes. The series, now on DVD, follows a degenerate family of televangelists.
“Criminal Minds”: The 15th and final season of the long-running crime drama comes to DVD, following an FBI unit that specializes in behavior analysis to track down some of the country’s most dangerous and demented criminals. It has more than an hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, the final table read and more. Also available for those who haven’t been keeping up with the show on home video, there’s a massive Complete Series boxed set with all 15 seasons and more than 17 hours of featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, gag reels and more. Winston-Salem natives Austin Highsmith and Julianna Guill are among the familiar faces that popped up along the way on the series.
“Goldie” (Unrated): Supermodel Slick Woods stars in this coming-of-age film about an ambitious young woman trying to get her big break in show business and watch after her little sisters. Bonus features include a bonus short film.
