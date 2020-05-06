Early to Digital
Now available for purchase on digital from services such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon.
“Justice League Dark: Apokolips War” (R): The heroes and antiheroes of the DC universe join forces in this animated feature film, the culmination of a story arc that started in the 2014 film “Justice League: War.” The voice cast includes Matt Ryan, reprising his live action role as abrasive but brilliant supernatural investigator John Constantine from “Constantine” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” as well as various animated features, plus Jerry O’Connell, Taissa Farmiga, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore, Rainn Wilson and others. The movie is on digital now and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on May 19.
“Arkansas” (R): This crime thriller boasts a cast including Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vivica A. Fox, John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn. A DVD release date has not been announced.
Physical Media
Titles now available on DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K
“Bloodshot” (PG-13): Vin Diesel plays the lead role in this bombastic action film, which was the subject of the most recent installment of the popular podcast “How Did This Get Made?” He plays a recently killed soldier who is brought back to life with technology that gives him superhuman abilities, but he soon learns the corporation that revived him has sinister motives.
“The Jesus Rolls” (R): John Turturro reprises his role as the swaggering bowler Jesus Quintana in this spinoff of the scene-stealing character from “The Big Lebowski.” The movie follows him as he gets out of prison, reunites with old friends, and gets into new trouble.
“Greed” (R): In this satire, Steve Coogan plays a smarmy self-made billionaire who tries to rebuild his reputation after a scandal. Extras include a deleted scene and a behind-the-scenes short.
“Tea With the Dames” (Unrated): This lively film looks at the friendship of Dames Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright as they reminisce about their careers and lives.
“I Still Believe” (PG): This faith-based romantic drama tells the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp, with a cast including Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Gary Sinise and Shania Twain.
“The Mask of Zorro” 4K (PG-13): The 1998 swashbuckling action film gets the ultra-high-definition treatment in this new release, with an aging Zorro (Anthony Hopkins) training his replacement in the heroic mantle (Antonio Banderas). Catherine Zeta Jones also stars. The film deftly blends modern action and old-fashioned heroics, and the set includes new and previously-released bonus features, including deleted scenes, commentary, and a documentary.
“Gunsmoke: The Complete Series 65th Anniversary Collection”: One of the biggest DVD boxed sets ever released, this mammoth collection gathers all 20 seasons of the long-running Western, 635 episodes in all, on 143 discs. The saga follows Marshal Matt Dillon as he seeks to keep the peace in Dodge City. James Arness plays the stalwart marshal, ably supported by a cast including Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, Ken Curtis and others over the years, including a young Burt Reynolds. The set includes featurettes, commentaries on selected episodes, original sponsor ads, photo galleries and more. For those who have been collecting the series all along, there’s also a separate release for the 20th and final season.
“Ray Donovan: Season Seven”: Liev Schreiber reprises his compelling role in this Showtime crime drama, in a set that collects the final — so far — season. It has been canceled by Showtime, but at last word the producers were trying to find it a new home for an eighth season.
Forbidden Fruit Exploitation Films: Two new releases, co-productions of the Kino Lorber and Something Weird home video labels, collect cult favorite exploitation movies of the 1930s, following earlier releases of such classics as “Reefer Madness” and “Sex Madness.” This week’s new titles, on separate Blu-ray releases, are Volume 4 with overwrought warning films “Marijuana: Weed With Roots in Hell: and “Narcotic”, and Volume 5, with “Tomorrow’s Children” and “Child Bride.” Extras include commentaries and short films.
