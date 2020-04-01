Early on Digital — Now available on digital platforms such as iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Prime:
“Bad Boys For Life” (R): Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for a new installment of the action franchise that started in 1995. Police detective Mike (Smith) draws a reluctant Marcus (Lawrence) out of retirement to work on new case involving a deadly drug cartel. Joe Pantoliano returns, and the cast also includes Kate del Castillo, Alexander Ludwig and Paola Nunez. Bonus features include extended and alternate scenes, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K release is currently scheduled for April 21.
“Bloodshot” (PG-13): Vin Diesel stars in this adaptation of a popular comic book, playing a recently killed soldier who is brought back to life and given superhuman abilities by a mysterious corporation. Extras include featurettes, outtakes, and deleted and extended scenes, including an alternate ending.
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” (PG-13): Five weeks after its theatrical release, this film version of the popular cable comedy series comes to digital. The movie combines a fictional story with hidden camera footage of the comedy troupe’s antics, plus celebrity guests including Paula Abdul and Joey Fatone.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG): The Sega videogame star races to the big screen in this hit movie, which blends computer animation with live action. The human stars include James Marsden as a guy who befriends Sonic and Jim Carrey as the scenery-chewing Dr. Robotnik, a megalomaniac. The DVD and Blu-ray release is scheduled for May 19.
New Releases on Physical Media (DVD, Blu-ray and/or 4K)
“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13): The ninth and final installment of the Skywalker saga has our heroes going up against the seemingly-reborn Emperor Palpatine. The home video release is packed with bonus features, including a feature-length documentary, interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and more.
“The Current War” (PG-13): Benedict Cumberbatch plays Thomas Edison, Michael Shannon plays George Westinghouse and Nicholas Hoult plays Nikolai Tesla in this drama about the cutthroat competition among inventors seeking to bring electricity to the masses. Extras include deleted scenes and director’s commentary.
“The Captain” (Unrated): This fact-based Chinese drama, with English subtitles, tells the story of a pilot who had to rescue his passengers when a disaster happened 30,000 feet above the Tibetan plateau, threatening the lives of everyone onboard.
“Standing Up, Falling Down” (Unrated): This comedy-drama was originally scheduled to be shown this week at the RiverRun International Film Festival, until that had to be canceled. Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal star as a struggling young stand-up comic and an eccentric man who tries to help him in his career.
“The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 1”: The iconic star is the host of this series which examines unusual events, legendary creatures and mysterious rituals, including interviews with witnesses, experts including historians and scientists, and more.
“Munster Go Home” (Unrated): Herman, Lily, Grandpa, Eddie and a recast Marilyn went to the big screen for this charming 1966 comedy movie, a follow-up to their popular sitcom, making the transition to color in the process. Herman inherits a castle and the family goes to England, where various hijinks ensue, with a slew of guest stars including Terry-Thomas, John Carradine, Richard Dawson and Bernard Fox. Extras on this new Blu-ray edition include commentary with Butch Patrick (Eddie) and celebrity fan Rob Zombie, bonus TV-movie “The Munsters’ Revenge,” still galleries, and radio interviews and ads.
“Their Finest Hour”: This Blu-ray boxed set has five British World War II classic movies released between 1942 and 1958 — “Went the Day Well,” “The Colditz Story,’ “The Dam Busters,” “Dunkirk” and “Ice Cold in Alex.” Extras include more than five hours of bonus footage, including documentaries about the movies and the war.
“Ringu Collection”: This Blu-ray set from the Arrow Video collection gathers the four 1998-2000 movies from the popular, and influential, Japanese horror series: “Ringu 0,” “Ringu,” “Ringu 2” and the companion film “Spiral,” with commentaries, interviews, deleted scenes and a companion booklet.
“Mystify: Michael Hutchence” (Unrated): This poignant documentary looks at the career, legacy and troubled life of the lead singer and songwriter of INXS, who died of an apparent suicide in 1997. Extras on this Blu-ray release include bonus interviews with and about him.
“Bones” (R): Snoop Dogg, Clifton Powell, and Winston-Salem’s own Pam Grier star in this 2001 horror film, now in a new Blu-ray edition from the Scream Factory video label. It includes new interviews with crew members, plus commentary, deleted scenes and more carried over from previous editions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.