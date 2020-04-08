Early on Digital: The following titles are available this week on digital HD, most of them for sale but some for rent; most will become available for rent digitally on the same day their DVDs become available.
“Trolls World Tour” (PG): The highly-anticipated Dreamworks animated film won’t be available for purchase for awhile, but it is coming to iTunes, Vudu and other digital stores Friday as a $19.99 for 48 hours “Theater at Home” rental title in time for Easter weekend.
“Ip Man 4” (Unrated): The fourth and final installment of this popular martial arts franchise, with Donnie Yen as the legendary martial arts master who trained Bruce Lee, comes to digital two weeks ahead of its Blu-ray and DVD release on April 21.
“Like a Boss” (R): Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star in this comedy about best friends whose cosmetics company is threatened by a savvy mogul (Salma Hayek). This will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray on April 21, but the digital copy can be bought now.
“The Last Full Measure” (R): An impressive cast — including Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt and Ed Harris — star in this fact-based war drama about an Air Force medic saving dozens of men during a bloody battle in Vietnam. DVD/Blu-ray release date is April 21.
Physical Media: These titles are now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and/or 4K, and some are available for rent.
“Little Women” (PG): Director Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The story revolves around a group of sisters who find that life is changing as they grow up. The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Extras include 45 minutes of bonus features that go behind the scenes and look at the work to make a historically accurate version of the story that would appeal to modern audiences.
“Dolittle” (PG): Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of the genial doctor with a gift for talking with — and more importantly, hearing back from — wildlife, with voice performances from such stars as Kumail Nanjiani, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, John Cena and Emma Thompson as his critter friends. The filmmakers make some curious, and often unwise, choices in this latest adaptation of the popular story. Extras include interviews with various cast members.
“Cats” (PG): The bewildering adaptation of the hit Broadway production, with an all-star cast, comes to DVD and Blu-ray.
“The Night Clerk” (R): Tye Sheridan plays a hotel worker with autism who becomes a suspect when a woman is murdered during his shift. The cast also includes Helen Hunt, John Leguizamo and Ana De Armas.
“BraveStorm” (Unrated): This Japanese sci-fi action film — with original Japanese or dubbed English audio options — comes to DVD. It is an adaptation of two 1970s cult TV series about travelers from the future trying to stop giant robots sent by alien invaders in modern day.
“Shooting the Mafia” (Unrated): A Sicilian photojournalist’s quest to expose organized crime is the focus of this intriguing documentary. Letizia Battaglia risked her life to bring the truth of their brutal crimes to the public.
“The Song of Names” (PG-13) Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in this drama about childhood friends, one a Holocaust orphan, who reunited after decades apart.
“Swift” (Unrated): This cute, family-friendly animated film tells the story of a swift who grows up with his adoptive parents, seagulls, only to learn his true heritage. The voice talent includes Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe, who also provides an interview as a Blu-ray bonus.
“Escape From Pretoria” (PG-13): Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber star in this drama about two young men who are branded terrorists and imprisoned during the apartheid regime for working with Nelson Mandela’s ANC. Extras include interviews and deleted scenes.
“Camp Cold Brook” (Unrated): Horror icon Joe Dante produced this thriller with Chad Michael Murray as a TV producer who takes desperate steps to increase his ratings at the risk of his film crew.
“Madame Secretary”: The sixth and final season of this compelling drama series, with Tea Leoni as Secretary of State, comes to DVD. In this final season, she has been elected President and faces a whole new level of obstacles trying to get her agenda carried through. A Complete Series boxed set has also been released, including several guest appearances by Anna Wood, a Mount Airy native and UNC School of the Arts alumna.
