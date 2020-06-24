Impractical Jokers: The Movie” (PG-13): The comedy troupe’s first feature film, previously available on streaming digital, comes to DVD and Blu-ray, with guest appearances by Paula Abdul, Joey Fatone, and Jaden Smith. The movie is a comedy about the characters facing the vengeance of Abdul for an event when they were teenagers and attended one of her concerts. Madison Bailey, a Kernersville native currently on “Outer Banks” and “Council of Dads,” has a cameo as “Bowling Alley Girl.”
“LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters” (Unrated): The nice-guy superhero gets the Lego treatment in this kid-friendly animated movie, taking on such bad guys as Mister Mind and Black Adam. Extras include three bonus cartoons, and the Blu-ray is available packaged with a Shazam LEGO mini-figure.
“South Park: The Complete 23rd Season”: The acerbic and still surprisingly relevant Comedy Central animated series returns for yet another season, including its 300th episode. Extras include concept art and “#SocialCommentary” with trivia and tidbits on each episode. Stories touch on such subjects as political correctness, Randy’s attempts to succeed as a marijuana farmer, vaccinations, streaming television, and the show being banned in China, plus a Christmas episode.
“Burden” (R): Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund and Andrea Riseborough star in this fact-based drama about racial tensions in a small South Carolina town in 1996 and the relationship between a black minister and a down-on-his-luck ex-Klansman.
“Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time” (Unrated): The third and final installment of this documentary series, which is available only on Digital and VOD, looks at cult comedies, including the intentionally funny (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Office Space” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”) and the unintentional (“Showgirls”).
“Irresistible” (Unrated): Jon Stewart wrote and directed this political satire, being released for VOD, with Steve Carell as a political consultant trying to help a retired colonel (Chris Cooper) in a mayoral race in a small Wisconsin town.
“And Then We Danced” (Unrated): This drama from the Republic of Georgia, with English subtitles, follows a young dancer trying to land a spot on a national ensemble and deal with a more confident rival.
“A Good Woman Is Hard to Find” (Unrated): Sarah Bolger stars in this crime thriller set in Northern Ireland about a struggling widow who turns the tables on the criminals who have been victimizing her. Extras include commentary by the director, deleted scenes, an alternate opening, outtakes and more.
“Corpus Christi” (Unrated): This Polish drama, nominated for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film, follows a reformed convict who is mistaken for a town’s new priest and embraces the role, using his charisma to ingratiate himself to the community. Extras include a featurette and a bonus 16-minute short film.
“Pennyworth: The Complete First Season”: Mod London in the 1960s is the setting of this fun prequel to the Batman saga, with Jack Bannon as young Alfred Pennyworth, a former SAS officer who works as a security specialist for billionaire Thomas Wayne. It’s on Blu-ray or DVD from the Warner Archives, not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com or Amazon.
“House of Wax 3D”: Also new from the Warner Archives, this 1953 thriller starring Vincent Price. This release has both the 3D and 2D versions of the film in high definition, as well as a standard-definition copy of the 1933 “Mystery of the Wax Museum.”
“INXS: Live Baby Live”: This 1991 concert film shows the band’s performance at Wembley Stadium. It is being released on Blu-ray Friday.
