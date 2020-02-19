“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG): Tom Hanks was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in this genial drama, inspired by an Esquire article. The story revolves around a jaded journalist (Matthew Rhys) who bristles at his latest assignment: a light profile of children’s show host Fred Rogers (Hanks). But he soon falls under the sway of the gentle-spirited man and learns why he was so beloved by children, and how he can apply Rogers’ life lessons to his own troubled family relationships. Bonus features include 15 minutes of additional scenes; a blooper reel; commentary; and behind-the-scenes footage.
“Jojo Rabbit” (PG-13): Taika Waititi directed this offbeat comedy-drama and co-stars as a cartoonish version of Adolf Hitler. The story revolves around 10-year-old Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a boy growing up in wartime Germany who idolizes Hitler, who appears to him as an imaginary friend. Jojo wants to be a good Nazi, but soon learns that his beloved mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish teen and life is more complicated than Jojo imagined. The story balances absurd comedy and darker themes with poignant moments and compelling performances by Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Rebel Wilson. Bonus features include deleted scenes, most involving Waititi improvising as Hitler, plus commentary, a half-hour documentary and more.
“21 Bridges” (R): Chadwick Boseman stars in this intense action film about a New York police detective who uncovers a conspiracy during a manhunt for suspected cop killers, which has led him to shut down the bridges in and out of Manhattan over the course of one night. The supporting cast includes Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Keith David and Taylor Kitsch. Bonus features include commentary and deleted scenes.
“Midway” (PG-13): This lengthy World War II military drama from director Roland Emmerich boasts an impressive cast, including Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Jake Weber, Mandy Moore and many more. Extras include commentary and featurettes about the making of the movie and efforts to make it more historically accurate than some previous renditions.
“Snatchers” (R): In this over-the-top horror-comedy, a high school student loses her virginity one day and finds herself nine months pregnant with an alien baby the next, and works with her nerdy best friend to figure out what to do next as things spiral out of control. Extras include commentary, a behind-the-scenes featurette and a blooper reel.
“Roma” (Unrated): The acclaimed 2018 Spanish-language drama from director Alfonso Cuaron gets a new special edition from the Criterion Collection, with new documentaries about the making of the film, its social impact, and more.
“Another Day of Life” (Unrated): This ambitious, gritty film blends animation and archival footage to tell the story of civil war in 1970s Angola from the perspective of a journalist who risks his life to uncover the truth and find the rebel leader. Extras include a look at the making of the film and the character designs.
“Rabid” (Unrated): Horror filmmakers The Soska Sisters, Jen and Sylvia, are behind this gruesome, intense remake of David Cronenberg’s 1977 thriller, being released on the Scream Factory video label. The story involves a woman whose body begins to mutate after a medical procedure goes horribly wrong. Bonus features include commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and an interview.
“Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer” (Unrated): This CNN Films documentary looks at the history and impact of the famous tabloid.
“Clown Fear” (R): A runaway bride and her bridesmaids run afoul of a desert community full of killer clowns in this over-the-top horror film.
