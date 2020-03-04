“Queen & Slim” (R): This tense crime drama follows a young black couple (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith) on the run from the police after a shooting that was in self-defense. Now the subject of a manhunt, the duo — who were on their first date, which had not gone well, and barely know each other — bond as they struggle to survive. The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, Flea and Sturgill Simpson. Bonus features include commentary, a look at the themes of the movie, and behind-the-scenes footage.
“Dark Waters” (PG-13) Mark Ruffalo stars in this fact-based drama about a corporate attorney who learns of a cover-up by the DuPont corporation and sets out to reveal the truth, risking his professional and personal life in the process. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber and Bill Pullman. Bonus features include interviews with real people whose lives were affected by the case, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the movie.
“The Warrant” (Unrated): This gritty Western features a cast including Neal McDonough, Casper Van Dien, Annabeth Gish and Steven R. McQueen.
“Ne Zha” (Unrated): This lavish Chinese animated film, based on a folk legend, follows an outcast born with superhuman abilities that could make him a great hero or a fearsome villain. He has to choose his destiny, and the wrong choice could lead to mass destruction. The movie, which was a smash hit in China, includes both Mandarin and English audio options.
“The Point” (Unrated): This rarely-seen 1971 animated film, originally shown on ABC and based on a concept album by Harry Nilsson, makes its Blu-ray debut from the MVD Rewind Collection video label. Ringo Starr provides the narration of the story, about an earnest young boy (Mike Lookinland, the youngest of the boys in “The Brady Bunch”) who was born round-headed in a city full of pointy-headed people. He is exiled and sets out on meandering adventures to find his purpose. Extras include interviews with Lookinland and the screenwriter, a 26-minute documentary about Nilsson and the making of the special, and more.
“Pray for the Wildcats” (Unrated): Mount Airy native Andy Griffith plays a rare villainous role in this 1974 TV-movie about a psychotic businessman. The cast also includes William Shatner, Robert Reed, Marjoe Gortner and Angie Dickinson. This new Blu-ray release has a new 2K master of the film and audio commentary by film critics.
“CMA Awards Live Greatest Moments: 2008-2015”: This Blu-ray has more than two hours of country music performances including such artists as Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, plus bonus interviews.
“Titans: The Complete Second Season”: The second season of this gritty, live action superhero series, previously only available to subscribers of the DC Universe streaming service, comes to Blu-ray and DVD. The series follows a team of young superheroes led by Nightwing, formerly Batman’s boy sidekick Robin. The series combines characters from various incarnations of the Teen Titans over the decades in DC Comics.
