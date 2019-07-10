“Little” (PG-13): Marsai Martin, a young co-star on the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” came up with the idea for this genial comedy, a sort of reversal of the 1988 film “Big.” The story revolves around Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall), an abrasive tech mogul whose life is thrown into chaos when, on the eve of a big meeting, she wakes up suddenly 13 years old (and played by Martin). Issa Rae plays her long-suffering, overworked assistant, who must now pose as Jordan’s aunt while they try to figure out how to change her back. Justin Hartley plays a kindly teacher the now-underage Jordan is smitten with. Bonus features include a gag reel, a set tour, and assorted behind-the-scenes featurettes about the film and the characters.
“After” (PG-13): Jenny Gage directed this coming-of-age romantic drama, based on a 2013 novel about a college freshman (Josephine Langford) and her sexual awakening when she meets a brooding “bad boy” (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Dylan Arnold, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, has a supporting role in the film, which also includes Selma Blair, Peter Gallagher and Jennifer Beals. Bonus features include deleted scenes.
“Pet Sematary” (R): Stephen King’s 1983 novel gets a second film adaptation, following the 1989 film. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star as the parents in a family that moves to a small Maine town. They discover a burial ground near their home that proves to have a supernatural secret. Extras include a multi-part documentary, deleted and extended scenes, an alternate opening, and more. The new film pays homage to the 1989 version, including a cover of the Ramones’ catchy theme song from the first film, but can’t quite rise to the level of the original.
“High Life” (R): Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche star in this unsettling science fiction thriller, which was written and directed by Claire Denis. The story revolves around a space mission to explore a black hole, with a crew largely consisting of death row inmates. Extras include two featurettes, about the making of and visual style of the film.
“Mojin: The Worm Valley” (Unrated): This lively Chinese action fantasy, in Mandarin with English subtitles, follows a group of explorers on a quest to find an ancient tomb. It is a sequel to 2015’s “Mojin: The Lost Legend.”
“Tell It To the Bees” (Unrated): Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger star in this drama about two women whose relationship in 1950s Scotland comes under scrutiny.
“The Professor” (R): Johnny Depp stars in this comedy-drama about a college professor who undergoes an epiphany when told he has only six months to live and starts living his life to the fullest, much to the surprise and chagrin of those around him.
“This Island Earth” (Unrated): The lavish 1955 sci-fi film — which was the subject of the 1996 “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Movie” — gets deluxe treatment from the Scream Factory video label in this new Blu-ray edition, which has 4K scans of the film in two aspect ratios, a restoration of the sound, commentary, new and vintage interviews, and much more.
“Silent Hill” (R): Also new from Scream Factory, this atmospheric 2006 horror film directed by Christophe Gans (“Brotherhood of the Wolf”) is a better-than-average adaptation of a video game, in a two-disc set including commentary, interviews, a six-part documentary, photo galleries, and more.
“The Buster Keaton Collection Volume 2” (Unrated): Two more silent classics from the pioneering comedian, both from 1924, get upgraded to high-definition in this Blu-ray release: In “Sherlock Jr.,” he plays a movie projectionist who dreams himself as a famous detective; in “The Navigator,” he plays a lovelorn dilettante who goes through various nautical misadventures. Each film has a new musical score, and the Blu-ray also includes two featurettes about Keaton’s career.