“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG): The intrepid young explorer (Isabela Moner) ably makes the transition from cartoon to live action in this energetic, family-friendly action film, sort of an Indiana Jones adventure with a feisty 16-year-old heroine and her beloved pet monkey Boots. The Blu-ray version includes bloopers, deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes footage.
“Blinded by the Light” (PG-13): This genial comedy-drama follows a young man in 1980s Britain whose life is changed by the music of Bruce Springsteen, much to the chagrin of his strait-laced Pakistani family.
“The Divine Fury” (Unrated): This South Korean blend of action and horror, from the Well Go USA video label, follows a martial artist whose faith was shattered by a childhood tragedy and who takes on a supernatural force.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” 40th Anniversary Steelbook (PG): The much-loved 1979 cult movie from producer Roger Corman tells the story of a high school with an iron-fisted principal and rebellious students. And helping in the rebellion are pioneering punk band The Ramones, along with P.J. Soles and a cast including such Corman regulars as Paul Bartel, Dick Miller, Mary Woronov and Clint Howard. Extras include a new documentary about the film, plus vintage commentaries, audio outtakes, and more. The steelbook edition also boasts a new 4K scan of the film.
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Three”: The acclaimed, intense dystopian drama continues in this third-season collection, continuing the story of a woman (Elisabeth Moss) rebelling against an oppressive totalitarian regime. The cast also includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, and newcomers including Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser.
“The Kominsky Method: The Complete First Season”: Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin star in this popular Netflix comedy-drama about an aging acting coach and his agent still striving for relevance in a Hollywood that has largely passed them by.
“Catch-22”: Joseph Heller’s searing satiric novel, previously adapted into a memorable 1970 film, gets an extended adaptation in this miniseries produced by and co-starring George Clooney. The story revolves around the misadventures of Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a pilot in World War II whose life is beset by absurdities of war. The six-episode set has deleted scenes and outtakes from each episode, plus a three-part featurette.
“Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection” on Blu-ray: The comedy duo is featured in a massive 15-disc with more than two dozen movies, several with audio commentaries, plus documentaries, retrospectives, interviews, and tributes including a Jerry Seinfeld TV special about Bud and Lou.
“Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll”: The 1986 concert, paying tribute to the iconic musician on his 60th birthday, is documented in this concert film, with Berry performing along with such artists as Keith Richards, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, NRBQ, Julian Lennon, Eric Clapton and Robert Cray. The new Blu-ray includes almost an hour of rehearsal footage, several documentaries, and more.
Also New: “Cold Case Hammarskjold,” a documentary about a fatal plane crash that killed a U.N. Secretary General in 1961 and questions of a conspiracy that surrounded it; “Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” a surreal animated film about iconoclastic filmmaker Luis Bunuel and his efforts to recover after a professional setback, in Spanish with subtitles; “The Demons,” a drama about a troubled 10-year-old boy in Montreal with a vivid imagination; “Genese,” a French coming-of-age drama about three teenagers and their turbulent love lives; and “Wedding at Graceland,” a Hallmark TV-movie starring Albemarle native Kellie Pickler.
