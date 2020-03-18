“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13): Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart return for this sequel to the popular movie about a group of young friends stuck in a video game world and inhabiting the avatars of game characters. The cast also includes Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Rhys Darby. Bonus features on the DVD include three featurettes; the Blu-ray and 4K versions add interviews, character profiles, scene breakdowns, and a gag reel. There’s also an interactive Augmented Reality map that brings Jumanji to life by smart phone.
“Richard Jewell” (R): Director Clint Eastwood’s dramatization of the 1996 Atlanta Centennial Park bombing looks at how security guard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) became vilified after initially seeming to be a hero. However, Eastwood plays loose with the facts at times, vilifying other characters despite the theme of the movie being against such actions. The cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde and John Hamm.
“Superman: Red Son” (PG-13): In this animated straight-to-video movie, Jason Isaacs plays an alternate-Earth version of Superman whose ship landed on the other side of the Iron Curtain. He was raised to be a Soviet supersoldier, throwing off the balance of the Cold War. Diedrich Bader, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, provides the voice of Lex Luthor, the American scientist drafted to find a way to stop him.
“Abigail” (Unrated): This stylish Russian steampunk adventure follows a girl whose home city was sealed off because of a supposed disease, but she uncovers a surprising secret.
“Fit to Kill” and “Hard Hunted” (R): Two campy early-1990s action films from director Andy Sidaris, known for his blend of “bombs, bullets and babes” shot in exotic locations, come to Blu-ray in separate releases. Each of these films features Roberta Vasquez and Dona Spier, Playboy models-turned-actresses, as special agents trying to thwart the bad guys and save the day.
“Ultraman Geed” and “Ultraman Orb”: The Movies: These two Japanese sci-fi adventure movies, based on the long-running Ultraman franchise, get individual releases.
“Universal Horror Collection Volume 4”: The latest installment from the Scream Factory video label has four atmospheric films from the archives of Universal Studios, originally released between 1937 and 1946: “Night Key,” “Night Monster,” “The Climax” and “House of Horrors.” The movies feature such stars and horror icons as Boris Karloff, Lionel Atwill, Bela Lugosi and Rondo Hatton.
“Crashing: The Complete Third Season”: The third and sadly final season of this HBO comedy continues the fictionalized story of Pete Holmes (playing himself), a sad sack whose struggles to establish a stand-up comedy career are finally beginning to pay off.
“In the Beginning/Noah’s Ark” Biblical Double Feature: Two star-studded miniseries from Hallmark Entertainment are collected in this DVD set. “In the Beginning” features Martin Landau as Abraham and tells various Old Testament tales. “Noah’s Ark” is a more unusual story, unconvincingly intertwining Noah’s tale with the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, with a cast led by Jon Voight.
“Joe Camp’s Benji 4-Movie Collection”: The adorable pooch is featured in four family-friendly films collected in this DVD set: the original 1974 “Benji,”the 1977 sequel “For the Love of Benji,” the more recent 2004 “Benji Off the Leash” and the 1978 TV special “Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story.”
“Twin”: Kristofer Hivju, best known as the scene-stealing Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones,” stars in this eight-episode Norwegian miniseries about a man who has to take the place of his twin brother after a tragic accident. Gradually, the scheme begins to unravel. The miniseries was previously only available on streaming video but is now on DVD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.