“Bombshell” (R): Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson in this biographical drama set behind-the-scenes at Fox News, focusing on women who struggle against a male-dominated culture. Extras include a seven-part documentary.
“Charlie’s Angels” (PG-13): The latest incarnation of the durable franchise follows three beautiful young women (Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska) who work for an investigative agency that sends them out on high-risk missions. Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, a music video, and behind-the-scenes footage.
“Spies in Disguise” (PG): Will Smith and Tom Holland provide the voices in this playful animated spy spoof about a dashing secret agent (Smith) whose mission to thwart a cyber-terrorist is complicated when he is accidentally transformed into a pigeon. Extras include music videos, behind-the-scenes shorts and a “Super Secret Spy Mode” version of the film.
“Uncut Gems” (R): Adam Sandler earned considerable acclaim — including some acting awards — for this tense drama about a jeweler who must resort to desperate measures to retrieve a stolen gem he needs to pay off his gambling debts.
“Little Joe” (Unrated): Emily Beecham, Kit Connor and Ben Whishaw star in this Australian thriller about a genetically engineered plant that produces a scent that causes happy feelings but proves more dangerous than expected.
“Ghost Killers Vs. Bloody Mary” (Unrated): This giddy, gory, over-the-top Brazilian horror-comedy follows a group of internet ghost hunters trying to stage a haunting for easy clicks but uncovering a genuine supernatural force.
“Playmobil the Movie” (PG): Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jim Gaffigan provide the voices for this family-friendly animated film based on the popular toy line. The story involves mismatched heroes who join forces for a rescue mission.
“A Quiet Place” Steelbook (R): The intense 2018 sci-fi horror film, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, gets a new Steelbook edition with the UHD and Blu-ray versions of the film. The story is a smart, scary tale of survivors of an alien invasion who must keep silent to avoid attracting their deadly foes. A sequel is due out in theaters later this month.
“Inherit the Viper” (R): Josh Hartnett and Margarita Levieva star in this crime drama about siblings struggling with their family business in the meth trade and the never-ending cycle of violence.
“Masked and Anonymous” (PG-13): Bob Dylan makes a rare acting turn in (and co-wrote with Larry Charles) this 2003 drama about a faded music star released from prison to perform a benefit concert. Extras in this new Blu-ray from Shout Select include deleted scenes and commentary and an interview with Charles.
“Whisky Galore!” and “The Maggie” (Unrated): British-based Ealing Studios was behind these delightful comedies. 1949’s “Whisky Galore!” is set during World War II, telling the story of a quaint coastal village where the locals discover a freighter wreck has given them access to thousands of cases of hard-to-find whisky, if they can get around the pompous Home Guard commander. 1954’s “The Maggie” is about a Scottish skipper trying to rescue his beloved boat from the scrapyard.
“The Ten Commandments” (Unrated): Cecil B. DeMille’s spectacular 1956 epic gets a new special edition Blu-ray set, packaged with a 73-minute documentary, the 1923 version of the film, and a 16-page booklet filled with rare behind-the-scenes photos.
“The Affair”: The fifth and final season of this Showtime drama, about the impact of an affair on two couples and the repercussions in years that follow from various perspectives, comes to DVD. A 19-disc “Complete Series” boxed set is also now available with all five seasons and extensive bonus features, including featurettes, interviews, character profiles and more.
Early to Digital: The war drama “1917” and the supernatural thriller “The Grudge” are now available on Digital HD, ahead of their home video releases on March 24.
