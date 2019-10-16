“Stuber” (PG-13): Kumail Nanjiani and David Bautista star in this action comedy about a hapless Uber driver dragged into a police case. Karen Gillan, who co-starred with Bautista in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, co-stars.
“3 From Hell” (R): Rob Zombie’s latest thriller is the third installment of an over-the-top horror trilogy that started with 2003’s “House of 1000 Corpses” and continued with 2005’s “The Devil’s Rejects.” Once again, Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley and cult horror movie icon Sid Haig — who died last month at age 80 — star as a murderous trio that has been behind bars after the events of the last film, but come back with a vengeance. Extras include audio commentary and a documentary; the DVD version has one segment of the documentary, while both the 4K and Blu-ray versions have a much longer, four-part version of the doc.
“Crawl” (R): Sam Raimi produced this thriller about a father and daughter trying to survive when their house becomes swamped with alligators during a hurricane. Extras on the Blu-ray version include an alternate opening, deleted and extended scenes, looks at the special effects, and more behind-the-scenes footage.
“Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans” (Unrated): This straight-to-video animated film has two versions of the teen superhero team — one from the relatively straight-forward 2003-06 action series and the other from the more comical, kid-oriented current version — go head-to-head.
“The Omen Collection Deluxe Edition” (R): Five films from the horror franchise about the rise of the Antichrist — starting with the 1976 original in a newly transferred negative and concluding with the forgettable 2006 remake — are collected in this boxed set from the Scream Factory video label, with extensive bonus features. The first (and best) film includes four audio commentaries, new and vintage interviews, documentaries and more, and each of the other films — including “Omen III: The Final Conflict,” a personal favorite from 1981 in which the now-grown Damien is played by Sam Neill — include interviews, documentaries, and commentaries on most of the films.
“The Lingering” (Unrated): This atmospheric Chinese horror film (with English subtitles) follows a man who, years after he was tormented by a demonic force on New Year’s Eve as a child, has to confront it again as an adult.
“Kung Fu Monster” (Unrated): This Chinese Martial Arts fantasy adventure, set during the Ming Dynasty, follows a warrior sent to capture an adorable but potentially deadly monster. When he bonds with the critter, both become fugitives.
“Star Trek Picard Movie & TV Collection”: With Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard getting a new series early next year on the CBS All Access digital streaming service, some of his earlier adventures are re-issued in this Blu-ray boxed set. It includes two feature-length installments of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Best of Both Worlds” and “Chain of Command,” as well as all four of the feature films that focused on the Next Generation crew. The set also includes an exclusive 16-page comic book with a new story. Extras include commentaries, deleted scenes, and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage.
“The Haunting of Hill House”: This creepy, effective Netflix series is loosely based on the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson, which was previously adapted into films in 1963 (with splendid results) and 1999 (with, let’s say, less splendid results). This 10-episode adaptation includes extended director’s cut versions of three of the episodes, each with commentary by director Mike Flanagan.
“Haxan” (Unrated): This evocative 1922 Swedish silent film, being released in a three-disc Blu-ray special edition by the Criterion Collection, looks at the history of witch hysteria in the Middle Ages and beyond, with lurid tales of demonic possession, satanic masses and torture. The film includes two musical scores, audio commentary, and a mesmerizing alternate cut of the film from 1968 which included appropriately discordant music by violinist Jean-Luc Ponty and compelling narration by beat poet William S. Burroughs.
