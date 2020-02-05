“Doctor Sleep” (R): Danny Torrance, the psychically gifted child from Stephen King’s classic “The Shining,” returns as an adult in this new movie, based on a sequel novel by King. Now played by Ewan McGregor, Dan has spent decades since the tragedy at the Overlook Hotel trying to live a normal life, but finds himself trying to protect a girl with similar powers from a cult that seeks to use her abilities for their own ends. The 4K and Blu-ray versions of the new release include a director’s cut with close to 30 minutes of alternate footage and new scenes.
“Last Christmas” (PG-13) Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) star in this holiday-themed romantic comedy. Clarke’s character is a milder take on Fleabag, and the sex appeal that Golding exuded in “Crazy Rich” barely makes an appearance, but “Last Christmas” is entertaining enough and has a final, heartwarming twist that makes it all worthwhile.
“The Good Liar” (R): Two of England’s most acclaimed actors — Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen — join forces on the big screen for the first time in this twist-filled thriller directed by Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters”). The DVD includes more than 12 minutes of deleted scenes; the Blu-ray adds a featurette.
“FLCL: Progressive & Alternative”: The second and third seasons of this surreal, evocative Japanese anime series — shown stateside on Adult Swim — comes to Blu-ray in a set with both the original Japanese and English-dubbed versions plus a 15-minute documentary about both seasons, which came more than 15 years after the original “FLCL.”
“The Nightingale” (Unrated): This grim drama from director/co-writer Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”) is set in 19th-century Australia, following a woman who is raped and sees family members murdered, then seeks revenge with the aid of an Aboriginal tracker.
“Serendipity” (Unrated): This documentary follows French multimedia artist Prune Nourry as she faces a cancer diagnosis and works to find meaning in this latest twist in her life.
“High Strung Free Dance” (Unrated): This drama, a sequel to a 2016 film, is set behind the scenes of a Broadway production and includes romantic entanglements, elaborate choreography, and various complications. Jane Seymour reprises her supporting role from the original film.
“The Merger” (Unrated): This comedy, starring popular Australian comic Damian Callinan, follows a former football star who becomes the coach of a struggling team.
“Vlad the Impaler” (Unrated): This Russian historical drama follows a group of warriors trying to take down the despotic king Vlad, who would later inspire the story of Dracula. It has both subtitles Russian and English-dubbed versions of the film.
“Dragonheart: Vengeance” (Unrated): In the latest fantasy adventure in the popular franchise, Helena Bonham Carter provides the voice of an ice dragon who helps a young man trying to stop savage raiders.
Spike Lee Films on Blu-ray: Several films by the iconoclastic filmmaker get high-definition releases, including “Jungle Fever,” “Crooklyn,” “Mo Better Blues,” each available separately.
“Halloween” Two-Pack (R): Both the 1978 classic and the 2018 remake are combined in this Blu-ray release. The 2018 version has many UNC School of the Arts ties, being directed by David Gordon Green, written by Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley, with a supporting performance by Dylan Arnold and behind-the-scenes work by at least six other alumni.
On Digital: “The Hurt Locker,” director Kathryn Bigelow’s acclaimed 2008 war drama, gets a 4K upgrade in a new ultra-high-definition digital release this week. The movie stars Anthony Mackie, an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts’ high school program, and Jeremy Renner. Other titles getting early digital releases this week include “21 Bridges,” “Midway” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which are not coming to DVD until Feb. 18.
