“Shaft” (R): In the latest film in the franchise that helped start the blaxploitation genre, three generations of John Shaft — young J.J. (Jessie T. Usher), swaggering John II (Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his role from the 2000 film) and grandpa (Richard Roundtree, star of the 1970s version) join forces to solve a case. The supporting cast includes Matt Lauria, a UNC School of the Art alumnus.
“Yesterday” (PG-13): In this charming romantic comedy, a struggling musician named Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) wakes up from an accident to find he’s the only person who remembers The Beatles. Suddenly armed with a back catalog of some of the best songs in history that no one else recognizes, he sets out to become a star.
“Anna” (R): The latest action thriller from director Luc Besson (“The Professional,” “The Fifth Element”) follows an icy Russian beauty (Sasha Luss) who is secretly a highly-trained KGB assassin. The cast also includes Helen Mirren.
“Madness in the Method” (Unrated): Jason Mewes, AKA Jay in the “Jay and Silent Bob” movies, parodies himself in his directorial debut. Tired of being perceived as a stoner, he sets out to learn method acting and prove himself as a serious thespian, but things go awry.
“John Carpenter’s Vampires” (R): Tim Guinee, a UNCSA alum, co-stars in this 1998 thriller by the iconic director. It follows a crew of Vatican-sponsored vampire hunters led by the irascible James Woods, with Guinee as a priest they bring into their latest case. This new special edition Blu-ray has new interviews with Guinee, Carpenter and Woods,as well as commentary, a featurette, and more.
“Fear No Evil” (R): Also new from Scream Factory this week, this over-the-top 1981 thriller follows a shy high schooler who discovers he is the Anti-Christ and invokes his newfound supernatural abilities for revenge against those who belittled him. Extras include interviews, several commentaries, and a still gallery.
“MoMo: The Missouri Monster” (Unrated): This clever blend of documentary and narrative film is reminiscent of classics such as “The Legend of Boggy Creek.” The story revolves around a reality show monster hunter using modern interviews and clips from a supposed (but faked) movie to track the legend of a Bigfoot-like creature with UFO connections in the 1970s.
