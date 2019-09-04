“Men in Black International” (PG-13): The fourth installment of the “Men in Black” franchise introduces us to two new agents in the place of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and shows us what the MIB organization — a super-secret group that tracks alien activity on Earth — is like overseas, specifically the London branch. Agent M (Tessa Thompson) is an eager newcomer who became fixated with the MIB after a childhood encounter with a cute little alien, while Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) is a swaggering, faded hotshot who has let himself go in the past few years but seeks to redeem his reputation. The story is fairly generic and forgettable, but the film is redeemed somewhat by the performances, and particularly the chemistry between Thompson and Hemsworth, who previously worked together on the delightful “Thor: Ragnarok.” Kumail Nanjiani provides the voice of a diminutive alien who joins in the fun, and the cast also includes Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Rafe Spall. Bonus features include deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes about the elaborate special effects, the wardrobe, and more.
“Ma” (R): Octavia Spencer stars in this unsettling thriller about a lonely woman who lets a group of teens use her basement as a party room. But unfortunately for them she proves to be emotionally unstable, obsessive and dangerous. The supporting cast includes Missi Pyle, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, as well as Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans and Allison Janney. Extras include deleted scenes, an alternate ending, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“Booksmart” (R): This coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Olivia Wilde follows two overachieving best friends who, as their high school graduation approaches, realize they didn’t grab onto their chances to have fun, and try to make up for it in the last few days before school is over. Extras include deleted scenes, commentary and interviews.
“Rambo” on 4K (R): With the fifth and final Rambo movie about to hit theaters, the fourth film, from 2008, comes to ultra-high-definition in this new release. Sylvester Stallone stars, directs and co-wrote the film. The 4K set has two cuts of the film, with extras including commentary by Stallone on the theatrical version; featurettes about the legacy of the Rambo character and the real-life inspirations for the film; deleted scenes; and more.
Warner Archives: New titles from the manufacture-on-demand video label, available at Amazon or wbshop.com, include: “Jezebel,” a 1938 melodrama with Bette Davis as a manipulative Southern belle, in a Blu-ray edition with bonus features including commentary, featurettes, and vintage cartoons and shorts; and “The Witches,” a 1990 dark comedy-fantasy produced by Jim Henson and based on a Roald Dahl book, with Anjelica Huston as the leader of a group of witches scheming to turn children into mice.
TV Shows On DVD: September is often the busiest time of year for TV-on-DVD releases, as studios try to remind audiences about shows they like in advance of the new season. This week’s releases include the first seasons of “What We Do in the Shadows,” a quirky, fun spinoff of the cult movie about bickering vampire roommates, and “Single Parents”; the second seasons of “Young Sheldon,” including a charming season finale that ties into the show it was spun off from “The Big Bang Theory,” and the medical drama “The Resident”; the third season of HBO’s “True Detective”; the fifth seasons of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Empire”; the sixth season of “The Goldbergs,” an endearing comedy about growing up in the 1980s, with deleted scenes and a gag reel; the ninth season of “Bob’s Burgers”; and the 16th season of “NCIS.”
