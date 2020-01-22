“The Addams Family” (PG): Cartoonist Charles Addams’ durable, endearingly quirky characters return in this computer-animated film. After a brief prologue that shows the marriage of Gomez and Morticia, the film follows them 13 years later, as the family becomes the target of a conformity-obsessed reality show hostess. The film pays homage to the original cartoons, the 1960s TV series, and the 1990s theatrical films. Extras include deleted scenes, a game, behind the scenes shorts and music videos.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” (R): The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 horror comedy brings back the original cast — Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone — for more post-apocalyptic fun. The story is set many years later, with the quartet still together and fighting new evolved zombies. Extras include bloopers, alternate and extended scenes, commentary and more.
“Countdown” (PG-13): Elizabeth Lail, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts most recently seen in the series “You,” stars in this thriller about a nurse trying to change her fate after an app predicts her imminent death. The cast also includes Tichina Arnold and Peter Facinelli.
“Pain and Glory” (R): This Spanish-language drama from director Pedro Almodovar features Antonio Banderas as a past-his-prime film director looking back on his life and the mistakes he has made. Extras include interviews.
“Black and Blue” (R): A rookie cop catches incriminating evidence on her body cam and finds herself on the run in this action thriller starring Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson.
“Playing With Fire” (PG): John Cena stars in this family-friendly comedy about firefighters who rescue three children and find themselves having to be babysitters while trying to find their parents. Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo co-star. Extras include deleted scenes, bloopers, behind-the-scenes shorts and more.
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (R): The latest film in director Kevin Smith’s “Askewniverse” series of films that started with “Clerks” continues the story of Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith), two stoners who try to stop Hollywood from making a new movie about them. Extras include interviews, bloopers, and cheeky behind-the-scenes footage.
“The Knight of Shadows” (Unrated): Jackie Chan stars in this over-the-top blend of martial arts, fantasy and comedy about a demon hunter trying to thwart supernatural foes with the help of some friendly monsters. The movie mixes slapstick, elaborate stunts, and vivid CGI creatures. Mandarin and English audio tracks are included.
“Sliding Doors” (PG-13): The charming 1998 romantic comedy-drama about a woman (Gwyneth Paltrow) living parallel lifelines, based on whether she made the subway in time or not, comes to Blu-ray in a new special edition. Extras include a feature-length documentary, commentary, and more.
“House by the Cemetery” (Unrated): Cult director Lucio Fulci’s 1981 thriller, about a family that moves into a new home with haunted secrets, gets a deluxe three-disc special edition treatment from the Blue Underground video label, with an uncut remastered version of the film, commentary, a disc full of bonus features, and the soundtrack CD.
“Gregory’s Girl” (Unrated): Writer/director Bill Forsyth’s 1981 coming-of-age comedy comes to Blu-ray from Film Movement, telling the story of an awkward Scottish teen smitten with a girl who is out of his league. Extras include commentary, interviews and retrospectives.
Also New: “I See You,” a thriller starring Helen Hunt and Jon Tenney; “The Courier,” an action film told in real time with Olga Kurylenko as a woman trying to protect a witness from a sadistic crime boss (Gary Oldman) and his thugs; “Moving Parts,” a drama about human trafficking that follows an illegal Chinese immigrant; and “Mister America,” a political mockumentary starring Adult Swim comic Tim Heidecker.
Early on Digital: Titles available on Digital HD this week include “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining” (Not on DVD until Feb. 4); and the sci-fi comedy “Snatchers” and “The Good Liar” with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren (both on DVD Feb. 18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.