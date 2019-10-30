New to 4K: Two of the most beloved movies in Hollywood history get ultra-high-definition upgrades this week, with special editions on UHD discs offering about four times the resolution of Blu-ray. Both look phenomenal in their newly remastered versions, and also include bonus features. “The Wizard of Oz,” the 1939 fantasy about a girl in a vibrant magical land on a quest to return to her humdrum real life, includes a breath-taking amount of bonus material, including profiles of the actors, commentary, a storybook narrated by Angela Lansbury, still galleries, and much more. ”It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra’s much-loved ode to melancholy and hope at Christmastime, was painstakingly remastered from the original nitrate negative and two 1940s prints. Extras include a look at the work that went into the remastering and behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s wrap party.
”Them That Follow” (R): Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Righteous Gemstones”) star in this atmospheric, unsettling thriller about an isolated Appalachian community of Pentacostal snake handlers. The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan, Kaitlyn Dever and Alice Englert as a young woman who uncovers a secret that threatens the community.
”The Swan Princess” (G): The beloved 1994 animated musical, which bombed on its original release but gained a loyal audience in the years after on home video, gets a 25th-anniversary Blu-ray release. The supporting cast includes Sandy Duncan, Jack Palance, John Cleese and Steven Wright. Extras include a new featurette and vintage features from earlier releases. The latest of eight direct-to-video sequels to the film, “The Swan Princes: Kingdom of Music,” was released on DVD in August.
”An American Werewolf in London” (R): The 1981 horror comedy gets special edition treatment from Arrow Video, with David Naughton as Jack, a luckless American tourist who gets bitten by a werewolf on a vacation to Britain. The film, from writer/director John Landis, deftly blends horror, comedy and pathos, with Jenny Agutter as a nurse smitten with Jack and Griffin Dunne as his best friend, who was killed by the werewolf but keeps returning as a gradually-decaying ghoul. The set includes plenty of new and vintage bonus features plus a companion booklet, lobby card reprints, and a folded poster. Also new from Arrow, there’s ”Man of a Thousand Faces,” a 1957 biopic with James Cagney as Lon Chaney, the silent-era horror film star known for his elaborate, immersive makeup work; and ”Ringu Collection,” the influential Japanese horror trilogy that took concepts from folklore and updated them to incorporate modern technological phobias, with effective results.
Scream Factory Releases: Several new releases have come out for Halloween, appropriately enough, from the horror-themed video label. ”The Blob,” a clever 1988 reinvention of the classic 1950s horror flick, once again tells the story of a small town besieged by a mysterious organism, but takes some unexpected twists on the premise. Kevin Dillon and Shawnee Smith star. Extras include several commentaries (one with Smith), extensive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. ”The Devil Rides Out” is a 1968 thriller starring Christopher Lee and Charles Gray, about the effort to rescue a young man who has been lured into a satanic cult. Extras include commentaries, one with Lee, interviews with film historians, and an episode of the TV series “World of Hammer,” about the studio that made the film.
Warner Archives: New releases from the manufacture-on-demand video label include Blu-ray editions of ”Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” a tense 1973 made-for-TV thriller about a married couple besieged by supernatural forces, with new audio commentary; and ”Mr. Nice Guy: Extended Original Cut,” a fun Jackie Chan movie in which he plays a celebrity chef, with an extended cut that runs 10 minutes longer than the American cut of the film.
Also New: “Luce,” a psychological drama about a young refugee from Eritrea (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) leading a seemingly perfect life in Arlington, Va., but whose teacher (Octavia Spencer) becomes concerned about his behavior, with a supporting cast including Naomi Watts and Tim Roth as his adoptive parents; ”A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” a holiday-themed take on the fairy tale favorite, starring veterans of various Disney Channel, Hallmark and Syfy productions, which is the fifth installment of a series of “Cinderella Story” musical productions; ”An Israeli Love Story,” a drama about the romance between an aspiring actress and the son of a politician in 1940s Israel; ”Mehsampur,” a quirky Indian film that blends documentary and fiction; ”Mike Wallace is Here,” a documentary about the iconoclastic reporter and his hard-charging career; and a 4K Blu-ray release of ”Red Heat,” an action comedy with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi as mismatched partners, a sarcastic American cop and a stalwart Russian one (I’ll let you guess which is which) who join forces to solve a case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.