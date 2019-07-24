“Missing Link” (PG): Wilkesboro’s own Zach Galifianakis is the title character in this charming blend of stop-motion animation and CGI from the folks behind “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” He provides the voice of a genial Sasquatch in Victorian times who may be the last of his kind. He turns to an intrepid English explorer (Hugh Jackman) to help him find his way to the Himayalas in search of his cousins, the Yeti. The voice cast includes Zoe Saldana, Stephen Fry and Matt Lucas. Extras include commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes about the work that went into the animation, and more.
“Alita: Battle Angel” (PG-13): Director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron join forces for this epic cyberpunk mix of live action and CGI, adapting a 1990s Japanese manga (comic book) series. The story involves a cyborg (voice of Rosa Salazar, who has been digitally altered to resemble an anime character) with no memory of her past and extensive combat abilities. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and Jackie Earle Haley co-star.
“Hellboy” (R): David Harbour of “Stranger Things” takes over Ron Perlman’s role as the wisecracking, hulking demon-doing-good-deeds in this adaptation of Mike Mignola’s cult comic book series. Once again, Hellboy has to step up to save mankind from mystic evil, this time in the form of a vengeful sorceress. The supporting cast includes Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane. Bonus features include deleted scenes, a three-part documentary, and behind-the-scenes shorts about the special effects.
“1984” (R): This 1984 adaptation of George Orwell’s prophetic 1948 novel about life in a totalitarian future is available in a new special-edition Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection, a label devoted to culturally significant films. John Hurt stars as a man who risks everything when he falls in love with a rebel and comes to realize how corrupt society is. The new edition is based on a digital restoration of the film with two scores, one by a composer and the other by the band Eurythmics, and also includes interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.
“Do the Right Thing” (R): Also new from Criterion, this two-disc Blu-ray set takes a deep dive on Spike Lee’s influential 1989 drama about racial tensions erupting in a Brooklyn neighborhood on one summer day. Extras include a 1995 commentary track by Lee and new and vintage interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, Public Enemy’s music video for “Fight the Power,” and deleted scenes.
“Weird Science” (PG): John Hughes’ frisky 1985 sci-fi comedy — about teen nerds whose computer-generated perfect woman comes to life in the form of Kelly LeBrock — comes to Blu-ray from Arrow Video with both the theatrical and extended editions of the film; a documentary; new and archival behind-the-scenes features; and, in the first pressing only, a companion booklet.
Universal Horror Collection Vol. 2: This Blu-ray boxed set, from the Scream Factory video label, has four vintage horror films from the 1930s and ‘40s: “Murders in the Zoo,” “The Made Doctor of Market Street,” “The Strange Case of Doctor Rx” and “The Mad Ghoul.” Bonus features include a profile of actor Lionel Atwill, who stars in three of the four films, and film historian commentary on two of the films, plus still galleries for each film.
“The Fate of Lee Khan” (Unrated): This 1973 Chinese action film, with stunt work choreographed by Sammo Hung, comes to Blu-ray from the Film Movement video label. The story involves a team of female resistance fighters targeting a powerful general in ancient China. The movie is in Mandarin with English subtitles, and also includes a discussion of the film and a companion essay.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Would You Be Mine Collection”: The genial PBS children’s show host is featured in this four-disc boxed set, with 30 episodes of the long-running series including the Land of Make Believe, a visit to a crayon factory, and guests including Yo Yo Ma and the cast of the stage production “Stomp.”