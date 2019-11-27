“Angel Has Fallen” (R): The latest installment of this action franchise (following 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen” and 2016’s “London Has Fallen”) features Gerard Butler as intrepid Secret Service Agent Mike Banning and Morgan Freeman as the U.S. President; this time around, Banning is on the run, accused of an attempt on the life of the president. The cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith, a UNC School of the Arts alumna, as well as Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson and Piper Perabo.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13): Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig are among the stars of director Richard Linklater’s latest film, a blend of mystery and comedy based on the popular 2012 novel. The story involves an agoraphobic woman who goes missing, leading her daughter to try to solve the mystery of her disappearance. Extras include several featurettes and a gallery.
“Don’t Let Go” (R): David Oyelowo stars in this psychological thriller about a man who gets a phone call from his recently murdered niece, who is somehow apparently able to communicate from the past. Together, they try to prevent her death.
Scream Factory: Two 1979 favorites come to Blu-ray from the horror-themed video label: “Dracula” is Frank Langella’s sultry take on the durable vampire tale, in a two-disc set with an alternate print of the film plus a restoration from the original camera negative, and extensive interviews with members of the production crew, commentaries, and more. “Prophecy” is an earnest ecological thriller from director John Frankenheimer, about a lumber mill in the Maine wilderness that has been contaminating the environment, leading to giant fish, frogs and — oops — a killer mutant bear. Robert Foxworth, Talia Shire and Armand Assante star.
“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet”: The most recent season of the durable movie spoof franchise takes on six terrible films, including the legendary “Mac and Me” (an “E.T.” knockoff produced by McDonald’s and featuring ridiculous amounts of product placement) and such non-classics as Lords of the Deep,” “The Day Time Ended” and “Atlantic Rim.” Speaking of MST3K, one of its all-time best parodies was “Eegah,” a splendidly terrible 1962 caveman-in-modern-day movie starring Arch Hall Jr. A Blu-ray special edition has just been released by the Film Detective video label, including the MST take on the film and other bonus features including an interview with Hall.
“Robocop” (R): Arrow Video has a new special edition of the oft-released 1987 action film, with three cuts of the movie and bonus features. The movie blends action, science fiction and a still-wicked sense of satire to depict a near future that seems increasingly like the real world.
“Spirited Away” Limited Edition Collector’s Set (PG): Studio Ghibli’s terrific, Oscar-winning 2001 anime fantasy, about a girl who discovers a portal to the spirit world, is now available in a special edition box with a 40-page companion booklet and a CD soundtrack.
