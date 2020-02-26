“Frozen II” (PG): The sequel to the 2013 Disney hit continues the story of Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other characters three years after the first film as they go on a new adventure that explores the origins of Elsa’s mysterious powers. Bonus features include almost 18 minutes of deleted scenes, several deleted songs, outtakes, a singalong version of the movie, music videos and more.
“Knives Out” (PG-13): Rian Johnson directed this comedic mystery about the various suspects in a murder case, with a cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and many more. Bonus features include commentary, deleted scenes, and an eight-part documentary.
“Color Out of Space” (Unrated): Nicolas Cage stars in this adaptation of a story by iconic horror writer H.P. Lovecaft about an alien presence that emerges from a crashed meteorite to wreak havoc.
“Pet Sematary Two” (R): The 1992 horror sequel gets a new collector’s edition Blu-ray from the Scream Factory video label. The cast includes Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards and the always-welcome Clancy Brown. Extras include commentary and interviews with cast and crew.
“Return of Ultraman”: The latest Blu-ray set from Mill Creek Entertainment has the fourth series in the “Ultra” franchise, from 1971-72, available in Steelbook or regular packaging. Also new from Mill Creek is the more recent 2016-17 series “Ultraman Orb: The Origin Saga.” The series, in Japanese with English subtitles, follows alien superheroes who battle monsters to protect humankind.
Arrow Video: New horror titles from the cult video label include the “One Missed Call Trilogy,” a two-disc set of the Japanese thriller series, and “Deadly Manor,” a Spanish slasher movie from 1990, both with extensive bonus features.
“The Hunt For Red October” (PG): The 1990 thriller gets a 30th-anniversary edition Steelbook package with 4K and Blu-ray versions of the movie, which stars Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. Extras include a featurette and commentary by director John McTiernan.
“Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman” (Unrated): This set from the prestigious Criterion Collection pays tribute to an influential Czech filmmaker known for his impressive visual style, with three lavishly-depicted classic stories: 1955’s “Journey to the Beginning of Time,” about time-travelling schoolboys encountering prehistoric creatures; 1958’s “Invention for Destruction,” another science fiction adventure; and “The Fabulous Baron Munchausen,” a 1962 fantasy based on the story of the 18th-century adventurer. Zeman was known for his blend of live action, animation, stop-motion and other effects decades before computer imagery was an option, resulting in films that look like elaborate illustrations come to life. The set also includes short films, documentaries, and more. The films are subtitled, and and edited English-language version of “Journey” and dubbed version of “Invention” are also included.
Warner Archives Releases: New Blu-rays from the manufacture-on-demand video label, not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com and Amazon, include: “Tex Avery Screwball Classics: Volume One,” with digitally remastered shorts from the much-loved animator, focusing on his work from 1943 to 1951; “Victory,” a 1981 blend of war drama and sports film, focusing on Allied prisoners in a World War II POW camp who use a game as an opportunity to mount an escape, with a cast including Michael Caine, Pele and Sylvester Stallone; and “It Started With a Kiss,” a 1959 comedy with Glenn Ford and Debbie Reynolds.
