“Good Boys” (R): This bawdy but ultimately sweet-hearted comedy follows a trio of sixth-graders perplexed by the mysteries of girls and personal interactions as they try to keep from becoming “social piranhas” in their first days at a new school. They are particularly concerned about trying to prepare for their first “kissing party,” which leads them into assorted misadventures and awkward situations that spiral out of control in comedic ways. Extras include deleted and extended scenes, an alternate ending,a gag reel, a look at the casting process and commentary.
“The Farewell” (PG): Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) stars in this bittersweet comedy-drama about a young woman who learns that her beloved grandmother has only weeks to live and returns to China to spend time with her. Bonus features include commentary, interviews and deleted scenes.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG): The cute animated birds and their arch-enemy pigs have to join forces against a mutual adversary in this animated movie, with a voice cast including Danny McBride, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts. Extras include six shorts focusing in the popular hatchling characters, behind-the-scenes featurettes, character profiles and more.
“Tel Aviv on Fire” (Unrated): This Israeli political comedy, with subtitles, tells the story of a Palestinian who works on a popular TV show and tries to use his connections and the suggestions of an Israeli checkpoint guard to get ahead in his career.
“Cross: Rise of the Villains” (Unrated): The third installment in this superhero adventure series continues the adventures of mystically powered Callan, played by Brian Austin Green, this time joining forces with his enemy Gunnar (Vinnie Jones) to save the city. The cast includes Tom Sizemore, Lou Ferrigno and Danny Trejo.
“Steven Universe: The Movie”: The animated, music-filled TV-movie comes to DVD with bonus features including an hour-long look at the making of the film, animatics, and creator Rebecca Sugar’s pitch for the third act of the movie.
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13): In this thriller, four young women on a diving expedition into a submerged Mayan city run afoul of a cluster of great white sharks. Extras include commentary and a look at the making of the film.
“Brian Banks” (PG-13): Aldis Hodge stars in this fact-based drama about a former high school football star whose dreams of stardom were derailed when he was wrongly convicted of a crime. Greg Kinnear co-stars.
“Yesterday Was a Lie” (PG): This evocative black and white film noir thriller was produced by and co-stars Chase Masterson of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” who plays a femme fatale lounge singer. Kipleigh Brown stars as a tough gal investigating a mystery that takes unexpected turns. The film, a festival favorite, has been digitally remastered shot-by-shot for its Blu-ray debut.
“Who Killed Lt. Van Dorn?” (Unrated): This poignant documentary, which played here during the RiverRun International Film Festival, looks at the circumstances that led to the death of Greensboro native killed in a 2014 training exercise.
“Road Games” (R): Stacy Keach and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this tense 1981 thriller about a trucker and a hitchhiker taking on a serial killer along the desolate roads of the Australian Outback. This new special edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory includes new commentary, script readings, interviews with Keach and new and vintage featurettes.
“A Discovery of Witches: Series One”: This adaptation of Deborah Harkness’s popular book series is set in world where supernatural beings coexist with humanity, with a cast led by Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode. Extras include a 45-minute documentary about the setting and its mythology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.