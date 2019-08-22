“Brightburn” (R): James Gunn, the director of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, produced this much darker take on comic books — specifically, a re-imagining of the Superman origin that asks what would have happened if Clark Kent had turned evil. Jackson A. Dunn plays 12-year-old Brandon Breyer, who develops superhuman abilities that allow him to indulge in his darkest revenge fantasies. Elizabeth Banks plays his protective mother. The result is a blend of intense psychological drama, gruesome horror film and inventive science fiction, but at 90 minutes seems a bit too short to explore the themes it brings up. Extras include commentary, interviews, and a look at the film’s themes.
“The Hustle” (PG-13): Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in this remake of the 1988 classic “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” about two con artists working the French Riveria who decide to join forces for their latest scheme. While not as screamingly funny as the original, it has enough charm and laugh-out-loud moments to make it worth a view. Extras include commentary by the director and three featurettes.
“A Dog’s Journey” (PG): This sequel to 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose” continues the story of a dog who goes through several reincarnations while trying to help his/her owners find happiness. Some will find it an uplifting story of love across generations; others a manipulative series of stories about dogs dying. Extras include deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter”: This charming, beautifully animated series from Studio Ghibli, the popular Japanese anime studio, tells the story of a girl who is the daughter of a bandit king in medieval Scandinavia, growing up amidst a rivalry between two thieving clans. This Blu-ray has both the original Japanese and English dubs of the 26 episodes, as well as a featurette and an interview.
“The Harder They Come” Collector’s Edition: The 1972 Jamaican crime drama, starring reggae artist Jimmy Cliff, gets a lavish three-disc special edition from Shout Factory, packaged with director Perry Henzell’s rarely-seen second film, which was thought lost for more than 25 years. Each film has audio commentary and interviews, and the third disc has documentaries about the history of Jamaican cinema.
“The Beatles: Made on Merseyside” (Unrated): This documentary looks at the rise of the Beatles and how they went from a group of ambitious lads to perhaps the most iconic music group in history.
“The Brink” (Unrated): This Chinese action film follows a roguish police inspector (Zhang Jin) who strives to expose a smuggling ring. The film was nominated for both best new director and best action choreography in the 2018 Hong Kong Film Awards.
Buster Keaton Collection Vol. 3: The latest volume in the Cohen Film Collection’s series of Blu-ray releases of the silent film era comedian has new restorations of two films: “Battling Butler,” a 1926 film that Keaton often said was his favorite film, about a wimpy socialite who is mistaken for a champion boxer and must carry on the charade, and “Seven Chances,” from 1925, about a man who has to find a bride immediately so he can inherit a fortune. Each film includes a new score.
TV Shows: The most recent seasons of various TV shows are available. “Star Wars Resistance: Complete Season One” is the latest animated “Star Wars” series, a rollicking tale of resistance fighters, with extensive bonus features including commentaries, shorts, and behind-the-scenes interviews. “Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season” is the second-to-last season of the show that started CW’s popular superhero franchise, including crossover episodes from two other shows, a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a Comic-Con panel. “The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season” features ambitious new twists in the long-running franchise about people trying to rebuild civilization in a post-apocalyptic world. “American Gods: Season Two” is the meandering but stylish fantasy series from writer Neil Gaiman, in which the ancient gods secretly live among us in modern-day America, and are in a power struggle with a new generation of gods representing such concepts as globalism, new media and technology. “Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season” continues the drama about a multi-generational family of New York cops, including Tom Sellect, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg, with a visit to the set, a look at the show’s technical consultant, interviews and deleted scenes. “NCIS: New Orleans — The Fifth Season” has the most recent season of the durable show, which stars Scott Bakula and Lucas Black, including interviews, a character profile, and a look at the filming of the 100th episode. And “Mayans MC: Season One” has the debut season of the spinoff of “Sons of Anarchy,” this one focusing on a Hispanic motorcycle gang working near the U.S./Mexico border, with mostly new characters but some nods to producer Kurt Sutter’s earlier series.