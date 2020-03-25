Early on Digital: With more people having to stay home because of COVID-19 concerns, studios are ramping up their early releases of movies on Digital HD, allowing people with iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and other services to buy movies that are not yet on Blu-ray.
“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” AKA “The movie with Harley Quinn,” came to digital this week well ahead of its original planned release, with a variety of bonus features. No release date for the DVD or Blu-ray has been announced yet. Margot Robbie reprises her role from “Suicide Squad” (one of the highlights of that film) as Harley, the off-and-on girlfriend of supervillain The Joker, who shares his manic energy and love of chaos but sets off on her own.
Warner Bros. has also just released “The Way Back,” a drama with Ben Affleck as a man trying to rebuild his life.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (see this week’s Relish cover story) got an early release ahead of next week’s home video, with many of the bonus features and even a digital exclusive about the music for the film.
The Digital release of “Just Mercy,” a legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan as an intrepid young lawyer trying to prove the innocence of a death row inmate (Jamie Foxx), has been moved up to this week. It won’t be on DVD until April 14.
“Cats,” the musical flop that recently swept the Razzie Awards (that’s not a good thing), is also available on Digital ahead of its April 7 DVD release.
The first season of HBO’s dark sci-fi comedy “Avenue 5” is now available on digital, with no release date of the DVD version yet announced. The series revolves around a futuristic cruise ship taking tourists on a cruise across the solar system that goes awry, threatening to strand the incompetent crew and angry passengers for years.
And Universal Studios has released VOD rental copies of four current theatrical releases — “Emma,” “The Hunt” (directed by Craig Zobel, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, and costarring another alum, Steve Coulter), “International Falls” and “The Invisible Man” — for a $20 rental for 48 hours each.
On physical media
Out this week on 4K, Blu-ray and/or DVD.
“1917” (R): Two young British soldiers must race against time to deliver a message across enemy territory in this acclaimed film, which was nominated for 10 Oscars and won three. Extras include interviews, several commentaries, and a look at the production design. It’s available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.
“The Grudge: The Untold Chapter” (R): The fourth film in the American “Grudge” series, inspired by an earlier Japanese series, comes from producer Sam Raimi, known for the “Evil Dead” franchise. Extras include behind-the-scenes shorts and a look at Easter eggs in the film tied to the earlier movies.
“Come to Daddy” (R): Elijah Wood stars in this over-the-top comedy thriller about an overprivileged young man trying to reconnect with his estranged father, which goes horrifically awry.
“Cunningham” (Unrated): This documentary looks at the 70-year career of choreographer Merce Cunningham.
“The Passion of Darkly Noon” (Unrated): Brendan Fraser, Ashley Judd and Viggo Mortensen star in this 1995 psychological drama set in the mountains of North Carolina (but filmed in Germany).
“Frankenstein: The True Story”: An impressive cast including James Mason, Jane Seymour, David McCallum and Agnes Moorehead are among the stars of this 1973 made-for-TV miniseries, now on Blu-ray from the Scream Factory video label. Bonus features include a new interview with Seymour, other interviews, commentary and more.
“April Fool’s Day” (R): Also new from Scream Factory, this 1986 slasher film, which has gone on to become a cult classic, follows a group of college students stalked on a vacation weekend where the pranks take a deadly turn. 1980s favorite Deborah Foreman stars. Extras include interviews with members of the cast and crew.
“The Wizard” (PG): The much-loved 1989 movie about video game-obsessed kids, with a cast including Luke Edwards, Fred Savage, Beau Bridges and Christian Slater, comes to Blu-ray from Shout Select with new interviews, commentary, deleted scenes and more.
