“Terminator: Dark Fate” (R): The latest film in the durable Terminator franchise brings back producer James Cameron as well as Linda Hamilton, the star of the first two films — and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Decades after she thought she saved the future, Sarah Connor (Hamilton) has to get back into action. Bonus features on the Blu-ray and 4K versions include deleted and extended scenes, featurettes about the special effects, and commentary by director Tim Miller.
“Harriet” (PG-13): This acclaimed historical drama tells the story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) and her work on the Underground Railroad. The cast also includes Janelle Monae, Vondie Curtis Hall, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Leslie Odom Jr. Bonus features include deleted scenes, commentary and behind-the-scenes shorts.
“Parasite” (R): This clever Korean blend of dark comedy and thriller has been earning considerable acclaim, including the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the Screen Actors Guild Award for performance by a cast, and six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
“Motherless Brooklyn” (R): Edward Norton wrote, directed and stars in this atmospheric period drama about a troubled private detective in 1950s New York trying to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis). The DVD has a look at Norton’s work; the Blu-ray adds commentary by him and deleted scenes.
“Battle of Jangsari” (Unrated): This Korean military drama, a follow-up to the 2016 film “Operation Chromite” about the Battle of Incheon, follows a group of student soldiers during the Korean War in 1950. Megan Fox co-stars as an American war correspondent.
“Dead Earth” (R): Two women try to survive in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, holed up in an abandoned resort until their resources run out, forcing them back into the outside world.
“The Siren” (Unrated): This melancholic thriller follows a repressed man who falls in love with a woman with a supernatural secret.
“Fail Safe” (Unrated): Director Sidney Lumet’s tense 1964 political thriller, about an impending attack during the Cold War, gets a special-edition Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection. The cast includes Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau, Fritz Weaver and Larry Hagman, and the set comes with extensive bonus features.
Ultraman Titles: Two Blu-ray sets from Mill Creek Entertainment include two recent shows in the popular Japanese sci-fi franchise: 2017’s “Ultraman Geed,” about a teen orphan who transforms into a superhero, and 2016’s “Ultraman Orb,” which was released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Ultra” series. Each has a complete season and a companion movie, and is in Japanese with English subtitles.
Shout Factory Titles: Four very different films are now on Blu-ray from the video label. “My Name is Myeisha” is a poetic character drama based on an NAACP-award-winning stage play. “Body Parts” is a horror film about a medical experiment gone awry, with a cast including Jeff Fahey and Brad Dourif. “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death” is a 1971 psychological drama about a woman descending into madness. And “Very Bad Things” is a pitch-black 1998 dark comedy about a bachelor party gone horrifically awry, with a cast include Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz and Jon Favreau.
TV-on-DVD: The fifth and final season of “Ballers,” a sports comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Rob Corddry, and featuring guest cameos by various sports stars, is now on DVD. All five seasons are also available on DVD in a complete-series boxed sets. And “The Mindy Project: The Complete Series” is a boxed set, on DVD or Blu-ray from Mill Creek Entertainment, of the medical comedy with Mindy Kaling. Anna Camp, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, plays her best friend in the first season, and the cast also includes Beth Grant, who got her start acting at Salem College, and Fortune Feimster, a comedian from Charlotte.
Early on Digital: Titles now available on Digital HD include “Doctor Sleep” (Not on DVD until Feb. 4); and the sci-fi comedy “Snatchers” and “The Good Liar” with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren (both on DVD Feb. 18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.