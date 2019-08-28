“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (R): This semi-autobiographical character drama features Jimmie Fails as a fictionalized version of himself, teaming up with his best friend Mont (Jonathan Majors, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts) to move into a house he says his grandfather helped build decades earlier. The movie is about Jimmie trying to hold on to a neighborhood he grew up in that is trying to push him out due to gentrification. Extras include commentary by writer/director Joe Talbot and a featurette about the making of the film.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (PG-13): After some fans complained there wasn’t enough big monster action in the 2014 “Godzilla,” this sequel makes up for that and then some. Five years after Godzilla and other ancient monsters began reawakening, an agency has been set up to keep track of them. The human cast — including Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” and Ken Watanabe — are game, but the real draw is the tag team wrasslin’ from skyscraper-sized behemoths including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. As the hillbilly film critics on SCTV used to say, “things blow up real good.” Extras include indepth profiles of the four main monsters, deleted scenes, a look at how a “Monsterverse” of movies is being developed (next up, Godzilla will take on King Kong), and more.
“Rocketman” (R): This music-filled biographical drama looks at the career of Elton John (ably portrayed by Taron Egerton) as he rises from an ambitious small-town boy to a megastar in rock ‘n’ roll. The 4K and Blu-ray releases have more than 75 minutes of bonus material that includes extended musical numbers, deleted and extended scenes, a “jukebox” option that lets viewers skip straight to the songs, and more.
“Miss Arizona” (Unrated): Missi Pyle, an alumna of the UNCSA, has a supporting role in this empowering comedy-drama about a group of marginalized women who join forces to support one another and find their inner strength as they get away from abusive relationships.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG): This sequel to the charming 2016 animated comedy tells another story of urban pets who sneak out of their owners’ apartments to have wacky adventures together.The voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, and many more. Extras include two mini-movies focusing on popular characters and much more.
“The Banana Splits Movie” (Unrated): The wholesome, quirky 1968-70 Saturday morning show — a sort of parody of The Monkees with characters in furry costumes and a ridiculously catchy bubblegum pop theme song — forms the basis for this bizarre and at times gory horror movie. Yes, you read that right. A young boy gets his birthday wish of a visit to the “Banana Splits” set, where in this alternate reality the show is still going strong after all these decades thanks to robots in the costumes: Fleegle, a beagle, Bingo, an ape, Drooper, a lion, and Snorky, an elephant. But when the network threatens cancellation, the Splits short-circuit and go out for revenge, with gruesome, over-the-top consequences.
“Killers Anonymous” (R): Tommy Flanagan, Jessica Alba and Gary Oldman star in this thriller about a support group for killers trying to figure out which of them is mixed up in an assassination plot. Extras include director’s commentary, deleted scenes and an alternate ending.
“Aniara” (R): This atmospheric, unsettling Swedish science fiction film, based on a 1956 poem, follows the passengers of a spaceship facing an existential crisis. Extras include featurettes about the visual effects, production design and sound design for the film.
Warner Archives Titles: Recent releases from the manufacture-on-demand video service, not sold in stores but available online at Amazon and wbshop.com, include Blu-ray releases of “V: The Original Miniseries,” a compelling 1983 parable about aliens who come to Earth promising to share their medicine and technology, only to turn out to be Nazi-like conquerers; “Wagon Master,” an acclaimed 1950 John Ford Western, with commentary including Peter Bogdanovich, a former instructor at the UNCSA, as well as Harry Carey Jr., who co-starred in the film; and “Moonfleet,” an atmospheric 1955 melodrama about the search for treasure in an English village during the 18th century.
TV Releases: New releases include the fifth season of “The Flash,” CW’s lively superhero series which takes various twists and turns, in a set that includes a gag reel, deleted scenes, a Comic-Con panel, and, exclusive to the Blu-ray version, two crossover episodes with other CW superhero shows; and a DVD release of the second season of “S.W.A.T.,” a revival of a classic cop show, this one featuring Shemar Moore as the head of an elite tactical unit, with deleted scenes and a gag reel.
