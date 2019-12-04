“Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season”: The controversial final season of the epic HBO fantasy adventure series speeds through the resolution of the plot threads that have led us to here, with uneven results and twists that infuriated some fans. Despite its flaws, there are many compelling moments in the final season. It’s now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K, with plentiful bonus features that give viewers behind-the-scenes information on the history of the characters and the world of Westeros. There are also complete-series Blu-ray and DVD sets available, including a lavish limited-edition Blu-ray set packaged in a wooden case.
“Ready or Not” (R): In this over-the-top thriller, Samara Weaving plays a bride who discovers her husband’s family has a particularly intense initiation ceremony for prospective new family members. The cast includes Andie MacDowell, Henry Czerny and Adam Brody. Extras include a commentary, a gag reel, and three-part look at the making of the film.
“The Goldfinch” (R): Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright star in this psychological drama about a young man whose life was changed by a childhood tragedy. The DVD has a featurette; the Blu-ray adds another one as well as 16 minutes of deleted scenes.
“Big Trouble in Little China” (PG-13): Director John Carpenter’s rollicking 1986 action film gets a new collector’s edition Blu-ray from Shout Factory. Kurt Russell plays a good-natured trucker who gets mixed up an an ancient conspiracy and must go up against a 2000-year-old sorcerer (the always-welcome James Hong). Extras include new and vintage commentaries and interviews, spread across a two-disc set.
“Buttons: A Christmas Tale” (PG): This wholesome Christmas story features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury as guardian angels watching over orphans during the holidays. The DVD includes bonus songs, a music video and a photo gallery.
“The Fare” (Unrated): This inventive, twist-filled film blends romantic comedy, science fiction and suspense, telling the story of a cabbie who is caught in a time loop and keeps reliving an encounter with his latest fare, an enigmatic woman. Extras include commentary, a gag reel, and alternate and deleted scenes.
“Fuman” (Unrated): This Japanese animated drama tells the story of a Cambodian family struggling to reunited after they are separated during the 1975 Khmer Rouge revolution.
“Official Secrets” (R): Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Matt Smith star in this fact-based drama about a British intelligence specialist who balks when ordered to find blackmail information on UN council members. She leaks the memo, leading to a political firestorm.
“Battle of Leningrad” (Unrated): This war drama looks at the World War II siege of a Russian city by Nazi forces, focusing on evacuees struggling against weather and enemy forces as they try to make their way to safety. It’s in English and Russian with subtitles.
“Slaughterhouse-Five” (R): Kurt Vonnegut’s mind-bending, existential 1969 novel was the basis for this splendid 1972 science fiction film about a man (Michael Sacks) whose consciousness has become “unstuck in time,” bouncing between his childhood, WWII, middle age, and a surreal future in which he and an actress (Valerie Perrine) are being held in a sort of alien zoo. This new special edition from Arrow Video includes several behind-the-scenes featurettes and an informative commentary track.
“City on a Hill: Season One”: This Showtime crime drama follows an assistant District Attorney (Aldis Hodge) who forms an uneasy alliance with an FBI veteran (Kevin Bacon) in 1990s Boston as they take on a crime family. Extras include several behind-the-scenes shorts.
