“Aladdin” (PG): The latest live action remake of an animated Disney film tells the story of a streetwise kid (Mena Massoud) trying to woo a princess (Naomi Scott) with the help of a powerful genie (Will Smith). It’s an agreeable adaptation, but despite Smith’s best efforts he just can’t top what Robin Williams did in animated form in the 1992 film. The story does give Princess Jasmine a little more to do, including a new song. Billy Magnussen, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, has a small supporting role as a vain prince who is a rival for Jasmine’s affections.
Bonus features include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, music videos, bloopers, a deleted song, and deleted scenes — including one that gives us much more of Magnussen’s performance.
Timed to this release, the 1992 animated film is also being released in a new “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” on 4K and Blu-ray, with extras carried over from previous releases plus some new ones, including interviews, alternate endings, and footage from voice recording sessions.
“John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” (R): Keanu Reeves returns for a third installment of the fast-paced, intense action franchise. This one is set immediately following the events of the previous 2017 film, with Wick on the run from fellow assassins with a $14 million bounty on his head.
The plot is just there to give an excuse for Wick to get into a relentless series of expertly-choreographed martial arts scenes. The supporting cast includes Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Jason Mantzoukas. Extras include interviews, featurettes about the stunt work, editing process and more.
“The Dead Don’t Die” (R): Indie director Jim Jarmusch’s unusual latest film is a clever, droll zombie comedy, with what is billed as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Adam Driver, Danny Glover, Chloe Sevigny, Tom Waits, Carol Cane, Selena Gomez, RZA, Iggy Pop and others. Extras include behind-the-scenes shorts. The film takes a few surprising and surreal turns.
Hammer Horror on Blu-ray: Two classic horror titles are being released in high definition by the Scream Factory video label.
“Scars of Dracula” is a 1970 outing with Christopher Lee reprising his role as Count Dracula, with several audio commentaries, one featuring Lee and the other with film historians, plus a look at the making of the film.
“Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb” is a 1971 thriller, loosely based on a novel by Bram Stoker, with Valerie Leon as an evil ancient Egyptian queen and a modern-day beauty who looks just like her.
1970s French Comedies: “The Mad Adventures of ‘Rabbi’ Jacob,” frantic 1973 French-Italian comedy follows two men — a bigoted businessman and an Arab revolutionary — who assume the disguises of rabbis to evade assassins and the police in an ever-escalating series of slapstick situations. It is now on Blu-ray for the first time from the Film Movement Classics video label. And “Get Out Your Handkerchiefs,” a 1978 French sex comedy that won an Oscar for best Foreign Language Film, features Gerard Depardieu as a man who agrees to an open marriage to help his wife’s depression, which spirals out of control.
“Santana: Live at the US Festival” (Unrated): This concert film, shot in 1982 and being released on Blu-ray Friday by Shout Factory, features Carlos Santana performing “Black Magic Woman,” “Gypsy Queen,” “Hold On,” “Nowhere to Run” and more. Bonus features include Santana reminiscing about his career and his signature sound, and interview outtakes.
4K Upgrades: Movies getting ultra-high-definition re-releases this week include “Daybreakers,” an inventive 2009 vampire drama set in what was then the future year 2019, in which vamps have taken over the world; “Lock Up,” a 1989 prison drama starring Sylvester Stallone and Donald Sutherland, with bonus interviews and behind-the scenes footage.
TV-on-DVD: New releases this week include the first season of “The Alienist,” an atmospheric TNT drama about a 19th-century criminal psychologist tracking down a serial killer who is targeting street children, with a cast including Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans; the second season of “SEAL Team,” a CBS action drama with David Boreanaz as the head of a team of Navy SEALS, with behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes and a gag reel; The ninth season of “Hawaii Five-O,” the modern remake of the classic series about Honolulu police detectives, with extras include deleted scenes, a look at the 200th episode of the series, and highlights of the season; the 14th season of “Supernatural,” the long-running CW series about brothers who work together to fight the forces of evil, which starts its final season in October; and the 20th season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
