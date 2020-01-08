“Joker” (R): Joaquin Phoenix won a well-deserved Golden Globe Sunday for his role in this compelling character drama, which takes inventive twists on the Batman villain. He plays Arthur Fleck, an unstable man who wants to be a comedian but isn’t very talented. He fails as a party clown, fails as a stand-up comic, but succeeds as a cultural icon when a subway incident turns him into a folk hero for the disenfranchised, angry masses looking to strike back at the city’s elite upper class. Unfortunately, the response strokes his ego in all the wrong ways. The movie is gritty, intense and deliberately unsettling, with Arthur developing unhealthy fixations on characters including a pretty neighbor (Zazie Beetz), a bombastic talk show host (Robert De Niro) and an arrogant billionaire Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), who comic fans know as the father of the boy who will one day become Batman. Extras include an insightful 22-minute documentary and behind-the-scenes montages. The controversial movie was an unexpected hit, earning more than $1 billion at the box office.
“Girl on the Third Floor” (Unrated): Trieste Kelly Dunn, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, and C.M. Punk, a professional wrestler and horror buff, star in this creepy thriller about a couple who move into a dilapidated house that proves to more sinister than just a “fixer-upper.” With its blend of practical special effects and eerie themes, the movie gained acclaim on the horror film festival circuit and is now available on Blu-ray from Dark Sky Films.
“Wrinkles the Clown” (Unrated): Coming out on home video the same week as “Joker,” this blend of comedy, horror and documentary looks at Wrinkles, a disturbing-looking (even by clown standards) professional clown and YouTube sensation who is allegedly hired to torment misbehaving children. Through the course of the film, the truth behind the story takes several unusual twists.
“The Lighthouse” (R): Writer/director Robert Eggers followed his acclaimed 2015 thriller “The Witch” with this tense, atmospheric and, at times, absurdist black-and-white psychological drama, featuring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as 19th-century lighthouse keepers whose lonely duty on a remote New England island gradually erodes their sanity. Bonus features include deleted scenes, a featurette and commentary.
“A Million Little Pieces” (R): Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in this drama based on the book of the same title by James Frey, about a drug addict who checks into a rehab facility. The cast also includes Billy Bob Thornton, Charlie Hunnam and Juliette Lewis.
“Stand Alone” (R): Winston-Salem native Pam Grier co-stars in this 1985 action thriller, which has just come out on Blu-ray. Charles Durning stars as a man driven to extremes when gang members take over his neighborhood.
Early to digital: “Countdown,” a horror film about a nurse (Elizabeth Lail, a UNCSA alumna) who finds an app that predicts when a person is going to die, will be on Digital HD Tuesday, ahead of its DVD release on Jan. 21.
