“Judy” (PG-13): Renee Zellweger stars in this poignant biographical drama about performer Judy Garland in the late 1960s, 30 years after she gained fame in “The Wizard of Oz.” She is trying to overcome self-destructive behavior and remain relevant as she prepares for a London production. The cast also includes Rufus Swell, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon. Bonus features include an image gallery and behind-the-scenes short.
“The Gallows Act II” (R): This sequel to a 2015 horror film involves an aspiring actress whose desire for fame leads her to unlock a supernatural force. Extras include deleted scenes, commentary, and a featurette.
“The Kill Team” (R): This fact-based military drama tells the story of a young soldier in Afghanistan who witnesses crimes by his fellow soldiers and faces the moral complications of whether to report them. Extras include deleted scenes, commentary and a featurette.
“Shazam! The Complete Live Action Series”: This wholesome 1974-76 live action Saturday morning series has been digitally remastered from the original film elements. The stories revolve around Billy Batson, a teen reporter who has been granted superhuman powers by a pantheon of Greek gods, allowing him to transform from a boy to a muscular, stalwart superhero by shouting the word “Shazam!,” which grants him the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. Billy travels the country in a motor home driven by his guardian, Mentor, as they help people in need each week, which leads to a moral lesson at the end of each episode. The three-disc Blu-ray set has all 28 episodes. It is not sold in stores but available from the Warner Archives, online at wbshop.com and Amazon.com.
