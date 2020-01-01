Ealing Studios Films: Two classic films from the British studio are now available on Blu-ray from the Film Movement Classics video label, each available separately with plenty of bonus features. “The Titfield Thunderbolt,” the studio’s first color comedy, is a genial 1953 tale of a community trying to prove that their train branch shouldn’t be shut down, despite the efforts of a scheming bus owner to take over. Extras include home movie footage, featurettes about the movie and its filming locations, and an interview with the cinematographer. The earlier “Passport to Pimlico,” from 1949, is about a community that makes an amazing discovery after an unexploded bomb from World War II goes off, revealing a secret dating back to the 15th century. Extras include an interview, a look at the filming locations, and a look at the restoration of the film.
“Primal” (R): Nicolas Cage stars in this thriller about a big game hunter whose latest catch, an exotic white jaguar worth a fortune to a zoo back in the states, is released on the ship by a human prisoner also onboard. The cast also includes Famke Janssen and Kevin Durand.
“Bully” (Unrated): This coming-of-age comedy follows a heavyset high school student who is tormented by class bullies and turns to a former professional boxer (Ron Canada) and a trainer (Danny Drejo) for help learning how to fight back.
“Gwendoline” (R): Tawny Kitaen stars in this bawdy 1984 French action comedy spoof, known in America as “The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik Yak,” about a spunky but naive young woman who travels to a remote area of the Far East in search of her missing father. She recruits a blustery adventurer who bickers and flirts with her through their various misadventures. The movie earned a cult following for its cheesy action sequences and Kitaen’s frequent state of undress. Severin Films has released it in two cuts, the original French cut and the tamer American version. Extras include interviews, commentary, and more.
Digital Releases: “Lucy in the Sky,” which is only available in digital format currently, is a character study with Natalie Portman as an astronaut whose experience in space leads her life back on Earth to seem pale in comparison. It was co-written and directed by Noah Hawley (“Legion,” “Fargo: The Series”).
Titles that are currently on Digital HD before their DVD and Blu-ray releases later this month include “Joker,” with Joaquin Phoenix as the famed Batman villain, in a dark origin story (DVD release Jan. 7); “Gemini Man,” an action film with Will Smith as a seasoned secret operative who must face his ultimate foe, a younger clone of himself (DVD Jan. 14); “The Addams Family,” the animated take on Charles Addams’ classic cartoon characters (DVD Jan. 21); “Zombieland: Double Tap,” the long awaited sequel to the horror comedy (DVD Jan. 21); and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a Disney sequel (DVD Jan. 14).
