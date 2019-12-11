“Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” (R): Quentin Tarantino pays homage to late-1960s Tinseltown in this over-the-top film. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a faded action star and his stuntman as trying to stay relevant while encountering a dangerous cult led by Charles Manson. Margaret Qualley, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, plays one of Manson’s followers, with Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, perhaps his most famous target. Bonus features include more than 20 minutes of additional scenes, featurettes about the look of the film, and much more.
“It: Chapter Two” (R): Stephen King’s terrifying clown returns in this sequel to the 2017 hit horror film. This time around, the kids are grown up and have drifted apart, but Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) comes back back for more diabolical mischief. The adult members of the Loser’s Club are now played by actors including Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy, and the young actors from the first film also reprise their roles. Extras include director commentary and behind-the-scenes shorts.
“Hustlers” (R): Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Cardi B are among the stars of this stylish action-comedy, inspired by a true story, about strippers who band together to scam rich clients when their strip club is hit hard by the economic downturn of 2008. Extras include commentary by director Lorene Scafaria.
“UltraSeven: The Complete Series”: The 1967-68 Japanese sci-fi adventure series comes to Blu-ray from Mill Creek Entertainment, available in regular and steel-book packaging. It continues the saga of intergalactic space cops who come to Earth to fight stuntmen in rubber suits — I mean, giant monsters. Like the earlier “Ultraman” and later incarnations, it’s a fun blend of science fiction, pro wrestling with monster costumes, and engaging characters.
“The Fly Collection”: The horror franchise from the 1950s and its 1980s revival are combined in this Blu-ray boxed set from Scream Factory, telling stories of scientific experiments gone awry. Each of the five films in the set includes commentary and other bonus features such as interviews and a biography of costar Vincent Price; the 1980s versions, with Jeff Goldblum and Eric Stoltz, are particularly jam-packed with extras, including an interview with producer Mel Brooks.
“Lucky Day” (R): Roger Avery, the co-writer of “Pulp Fiction,” directed this fast-paced action film with Luke Bracey as an ex-con pursued by a hitman (Crispin Glover) out for revenge.
“The Anne Bancroft Collection”: This Blu-ray boxed set includes eight films starring the Oscar-winning actress, among them “The Miracle Worker,” “The Graduate,” “Fatso,” “Agnes of God” and “84 Charing Cross Road,” the latter two making their Blu-ray debut. Many of the films include bonus features, and the set has a 20-page companion booklet. Bancroft’s husband, Mel Brooks, curated the set.
“Turtle Odyssey”: This visually stunning IMAX documentary, in a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack, examines the life cycle of the Australian sea turtle, focusing on one particular turtle as she grows from hatchling to adult.
“Candy” (R): Heath Ledger starred in this melancholic 2006 drama, now on Blu-ray, about a reckless poet and his lover, an art student (Abbie Cornish), who struggle with heroin addiction. Geoffrey Rush co-stars.
“Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic” (Unrated): Legendary filmmaker Fritz Lang directed this lavish two-part 1959 German adventure, “The Tiger of Eschanapur” and “The Indian Tomb,” about a Westerner who travels to India, falling for a beautiful temple dancer and getting mixed up in political intrigue. Film Movement has also released DVDs of two intriguing documentaries, “The Miracle of the Little Prince” and “That Part Feeling: The Universe of Arvo Part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.