“The Lion King” (PG): Disney’s visually stunning but ultimately pointless remake of its 1994 classic tells the familiar story of Simba, a lion cub who blames himself for the death of his father (played once again by James Earl Jones). Simba goes into self-imposed exile, befriending a meerkat and a warthog (voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen). Once grown, Simba (voiced as an adult by Donald Glover) tries to reclaim his birthright from his scheming uncle (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Beyonce and Alfre Woodard also provide voices, but as with the original 1994 cartoon the female characters aren’t given enough to do (though they fare a little better this time around). Disney has made plenty of live action remakes of its animated films in recent years, but in this case it’s still animated, just with photorealistic CGI animals. Extras include commentary by director Jon Favreau, music videos, and extensive behind-the-scenes footage.
“Strange But True” (PG-13): Margaret Qualley, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts who was nominated for an Emmy for “Fosse/Verdon,” stars in this psychological drama based on a novel. She plays a young woman who was in a prom night car wreck five years earlier in which her boyfriend Ronnie was killed. She now shows back up in the lives of his family, claiming to be miraculously pregnant with his child. Amy Ryan and Greg Kinnear play Ronnie’s still-grieving parents, who don’t know what to make of her outlandish claim. Extras include a making-of featurette.
“Galaxy Quest” (PG-13): The inventive 1999 sci-fi comedy gets a new special edition Steelbook release, with extensive bonus features about the making of the film, deleted scenes, and more. The story revolves around the cast of a past-its-prime science fiction series who get mistaken for real action heroes and abducted by aliens who need them to save the day. The cast includes Missi Pyle, a UNCSA alumna, as one of the aliens.
“Tone-Deaf” (R): Amanda Crew and Robert Patrick star in this satiric horror-comedy about a young Millennial whose bad week gets even worse when she rents a home from a cantankerous Baby Boomer who proves to be psychotic.
“David Crosby: Remember My Name” (R): This documentary looks at the career of iconic musician David Crosby and how he reinvented himself in recent years following the breakup of Crosby, Stills and Nash and various personal obstacles. Bonus features include extended and alternate scenes and interviews, and a conversation between Crosby and producer Cameron Crowe.
“Legend of the Demon Cat” (Unrated): This Chinese fantasy/mystery, set during the Tang Dynasty, follows a series of strange events caused by the appearance of a mysterious creature that possesses the wife of a general. A monk and a poet join forces to solve the mystery and try to save her.
“Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season”: The mystery-solving character played by Kristen Bell returns in this eight-episode story, previously available only on the Hulu streaming service. Bonus features include a Comic Con panel discussion. The DVD is sold in stores, but the Blu-ray is exclusive to the Warner Archive Collection, available at www.Amazon.com and www.wbshop.com.
Warner Horror Titles: Also new from Warner Archives in time for Halloween are Blu-ray releases of “The Fearless Vampire Killers,” a 1967 horror comedy directed by Roman Polanski, who co-stars along with his ill-fated wife, Sharon Tate; and “From Beyond the Grave,” a 1974 British anthology film from the cult horror studio Amicus, with a cast including Peter Cushing, Donald Pleasence and David Warner.
“The Return of Martin Guerre” (Unrated): Gerard Depardieu stars in this 1982 French drama about a man in 16th-century France who claims to be a veteran returning from war after a lengthy stay but may be an impostor. Extras include an interview with actress Nathalie Baye.
“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines” (PG-13): Rosario Dawson provides the voice of the Amazon Princess in this animated feature film based on the DC Comics character, this time taking on a ruthless criminal organization planning to invade her homeland. Bonus features include an animated short about Death, a quirky character from the acclaimed “Sandman” comic series.
Also New: “The Drone,” a horror satire about a drone run amok; “Bakugan: Battle Planet: Origin of Species,” with 13 episodes of the animated adventure series; “Ulysses & Mona,” a French comedy-drama about a lonely artist who bonds with a young fan of his work; “Genius Party/Genius Party Beyond,” two anime anthology films with short stories; “Sisters of the Wilderness,” a documentary about five Zulu women on a journey of self-discovery; and new on Blu-ray from Arrow Video, the 1979 cult horror film “Killer Nun,’ Starring Anita Ekberg in the title role, and “The Prey,” a rarely seen slasher film that was filmed in 1979 but not released until 1984.
