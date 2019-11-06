“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (PG-13): This endearingly boneheaded installment of the popular stunt-filled franchise focuses on two fan favorite supporting characters. Musclebound Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and abrasive wisecracker Shaw (Jason Statham) have to join forces to solve a case involving a cyber-enhanced supervillain (Idris Elba). Vanessa Kirby plays Shaw’s tough little sister, and Helen Mirren reprises her role as their delightfully devious mum. The movie veers from one ridiculous stunt set piece to the next, all accompanied by Hobbs and Shaw trading insults and bickering but, of course, working together when they have to. Extras include an alternate opening, deleted scenes, stunt featurettes, a look at the chemistry between the two leads, and more.
“Good Omens”: Speaking of chemistry between leads, it doesn’t get much better than this droll British miniseries, based on a popular novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. At the dawn of time, demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) made an agreement to stop fighting each other and simply report back to hell and heaven, respectively, that all was going as planned on Earth, so they can enjoy nice dinners, drink and music while not having to engage in an endless fight. But when the Antichrist arises, they have to leap into action to avert an apocalypse. The miniseries is fun, puckish and endlessly clever, with sardonic wit heavily on display. The DVD and Blu-ray have hours of new bonus material, including commentaries on all six episodes, concept art, deleted scenes, special effects reels and much more.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” (PG): Milo Ventimiglia stars in this heart-tugging but overly predictable drama based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, about the bond between a race car driver and a genial dog named Enzo, whose thoughts are narrated by Kevin Costner). The cast also includes Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole and Kathy Baker.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13): Producer Guillermo Del Toro once again proves his deft touch with the horror genre in this film based on the spooky children’s book series of the same name. The story revolves around a group of kids in a small town circa 1968 who find a book of scary stories that come true. The DVD has two featurettes; the Blu-ray and 4K editions add four more.
“The Kitchen” (R): Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss star in this comedy-drama about three mob wives who have to step up their game when their husbands are sent to prison. Twists and turns in the plot, near misses, betrayals, and complex characters set it a tick above the usual caper story. The DVD has a featurette; the Blu-ray adds another, plus a deleted scene.
Also New: “Snow Falling on Cedars,” the acclaimed drama starring Ethan Hawke, in a new special-edition Blu-ray from Shout Select; “Ophelia,” a Shakespeare adaptation that shifts the focus away from Hamlet, with Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts; “Ambition,” a thriller about a driven young musician whose rivals are dying under mysterious circumstances; “Undercover Brother 2,” a straight-to-video sequel to the 2002 blaxploitation spoof, with Michael Jai White and Vince Swann as siblings thawed out after 16 years; “Yellowstone,” a contemporary Western starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a sprawling ranch having to contend with political conflicts, developers, a neighboring American Indian reservation, and more, with a supporting cast including Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley; and a 4K release of “Universal Soldier,” a 1991 sci-fi action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as a Vietnam Vet brought back to life in a secret military project and Dolph Lundgren as a prototype gone wrong he clashes with, in a new ultra-high-definition release with two audio commentaries, an alternate ending, and more.
