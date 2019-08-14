“Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13): The culmination of every Marvel film since 2008’s “Iron Man” resolves several story lines, most notably the disappearance of half of all life in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Five years after having had to accept their loss against Thanos, our heroes find a way they may be able to reverse his actions and restore those who vanished — but they face hardship and possible sacrifice along the way. While it runs just over three hours, “Endgame” rarely drags and does a good job balancing its huge cast of characters. Bonus features include character profiles, a tribute to Stan Lee, a gag reel, six deleted scenes, and commentary by the directors and writers of the film.
“Batman: Hush” (PG-13): In this new release, the latest installment in DC’s straight-to-video series of animated films, Batman faces a threat that appears to know his secrets — and also how to manipulate his rogue’s gallery of foes. The story is based on a popular story line from the comic books, and stands above recent live action films about the Dark Knight. The voice cast includes Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor and Jerry O’Connell as Superman, reprising their roles from previous DC animated films, and Jennifer Morrison as Catwoman, whose flirtatious relationship with Batman figures into the plot. Bonus features include commentary, a new animated short about the character Sgt. Rock, and a look at Batman’s history with Catwoman.
“The White Crow” (R): Ralph Fiennes directed this biographical drama about legendary ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and his defection to the West. Extras include a behind-the-scenes short and a Q&A session.
“Descendants 3” (Unrated): The latest Disney live-action TV-movie comes to DVD, telling the story of a group of teens who are the sons and daughters of Disney’s most infamous villains. Extras include deleted scenes and a blooper reel.
“How Long Will I Love You” (Unrated): This charming Chinese film is a romantic comedy-fantasy about a man in 1999 and a woman in 2018 living in the same apartment whose timelines merge, and who must try to figure out a way back to their own lives in different decades.
“Vice Squad” (R): This stylish 1982 thriller features Season Hubley as a Hollywood prostitute manipulated into helping in the hunt for a sadistic pimp who escapes custody and goes out for revenge. This new Blu-ray release from the Scream Factory video label includes new commentary and interviews with members of the cast and crew.
“Shadow” (Unrated): Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou (“Hero,” “House of Flying Daggers”) directed this inventive, stylized historical action drama about a military leader who uses a body double and fantastical weaponry in an intricate scheme.
“The Good Place: The Complete Third Season”: The clever NBC comedy, about a group of friends in the afterlife trying to navigate their way between heaven and hell, is available in a DVD set with extended cuts of episodes, audio commentaries, a gag reel and a look at the visual effects. The cast includes Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson and Maya Rudolph.
“New Amsterdam: Season One”: Ryan Eggold stars in this NBC medical drama about an earnest new director of a cutting-edge hospital who decides to break up the bureaucracy and concentrate on caring for patients, much to the chagrin of his superiors. The DVD set includes deleted scenes.
Also New: “All Is True,” a biographical drama about William Shakespeare with a cast including Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen; “Rafiki,” a drama about a romance between two young women in Nairobi defying their country’s ban on homosexuality; “Damned Summer,” a Portuguese coming-of-age film film that is a mix of documentary and drama; “The Whirlpool,” a French drama, made on a tiny $6,000 budget with hand-held cameras including an iPhone, about a couple that meet at Niagara Falls and impulsively start a relationship; “Trial By Fire,” a drama about a death row inmate (Jack O’Connell) and the quest to prove his innocence; “The Spanish Princess,” the third installment in the series of historic period drama miniseries started by “The White Queen” and “The White Princess”; and “CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015,” a retail release of a boxed set previously only available online, with music performances by country stars including Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Carrie Underwood.