“UglyDolls” (PG): The quirky plush toy line inspired this sprightly musical animated film about a group of lovable misfit critters. The voice cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. Extras include a sing-along edition of the film and various featurettes.
“Long Shot” (R): Joe Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this bawdy romantic comedy about a struggling journalist (Rogen) who discovers that his ex-babysitter and childhood crush (Theron) is a rising political star. While seemingly a bumbling oaf, he’s a good-hearted soul who helps her find the integrity she was starting to forego in her career, and she hires him as a speechwriter and consultant. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted gags and more.
“The Intruder” (PG-13): Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid star in this psychological thriller about a couple who buy their dream home only to discover that the previous owner isn’t ready to give it up. Extras include deleted scenes, including an alternate ending, plus commentary and a gag reel.
“Domino” (R): Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of “Game of Thrones” stars in this thriller from filmmaker Brian De Palma, about a Copenhagen police officer searching for the terrorist who killed his partner.
“The Swindlers” (Unrated): This fast-paced South Korean crime caper follows an eclectic crew trying to track down an elusive con artist who may have faked his own death.
“The Island” (Unrated): This bizarre, frenetic Chinese action comedy follows a group of shipwreck survivors who face various challenges when they are stuck together on an island after a corporate team-building exercise gone awry. The cast includes Shu Qi and Huang Bo, who also wrote and directed.
“Hail, Satan?” (R): This offbeat documentary, directed by Penny Lane, looks at the separation of church and state, focusing on the Satanic Temple and its political activism as members push for religious freedom and challenge authority figures.
“Body at Brighton Rock” (R): This edgy thriller follows a state park employee who comes across a possible crime scene in a remote area of a state park and struggles to survive. Extras include behind-the-scenes shorts and commentary.
Hammer Horror Films: Several classics from the British movie studio are now available from the horror-themed Scream Factory video label. “Quatermass 2” from 1957 and “Quatermass and the Pit” from 1967, each available separately, are British sci-fi thrillers with intrepid Professor Bernard Quatermass investigating strange cases that involve alien interference in human evolution, government conspiracies, and more. Each disc has new and vintage interviews, multiple commentaries, and an episode of the TV series “World of Hammer.” “Lust For a Vampire” is a campy 1971 romp about a sexy female vampire resurrected to continue her killing spree at a girl’s school, with a new scan of the original negative, commentaries, and an interview. And “The Reptile,” from 1966, is set in a Cornish village victimized by a mysterious evil force, with bonus features including commentary, interviews, and another episode of “World of Hammer.”
Warner Archives Titles: New releases from the manufacture-on-demand video label, available at wbshop.com or Amazon, include Blu-rays of “Bronco Billy,” Clint Eastwood’s charming 1980 comedy about a sharpshooter in a Wild West-themed travelling show, and “Footlight Parade,” a lavish Depression-era variety show starring James Cagney and Joan Blondell, with musical numbers, dance routines, and bonus features including featurettes and vintage cartoons; and a DVD of “Best of Pete Smith Specialties Vol. 1,” a four-disc collection of droll comedy shorts featuring the amiable publicist-turned-narrator who earned 14 Oscar nominations for his shorts, which ran before films from the 1930s to the ’50s.