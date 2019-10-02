“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (PG-13): The first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” answers some lingering questions from that film, and also sets Spidey (Tom Holland) in an interesting new direction. Recuperating from the pressure of helping save the universe, Peter Parker decides to go on a class trip to Europe. Unfortunately, superheroics don’t take a holiday, and he soon gets mixed up in a case involving elemental monsters and an extra-dimensional hero called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The film is fast-paced, fun and surprisingly heartfelt, with a nice balance of characters and outlandish situations. Extensive Blu-ray and 4K extras include behind-the-scenes footage, lively shorts filmed especially for the home video release, and interviews.
“Itsy Bitsy” (Unrated): If you’re looking for your spiders to be a little more intimidating, check out this thriller, being released by the Scream Factory horror video label, about a family besieged by a prehistoric cave spider. Extras include two commentaries, featurettes, and screen tests.
“Doom: Annihilation” (R): The classic video game, previously adapted into a 2005 Dwayne Johnson film, gets a reboot in this live action action film about a team of Space Marines investigating a Martian science facility that has tapped into a portal to hell.
“Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island” (Unrated): This straight-to-video cartoon movie is a sequel to a popular 1998 film, with Scooby and the gang traveling to a tropical island hoping for a vacation but, as always happens, getting mixed up in a mystery, this one involving zombies.
“Pan’s Labyrinth” in 4K (R): Guillermo Del Toro’s visually stunning 2006 horror fable comes to ultra-high-definition in this new special edition, which includes commentary, a video prologue, and behind-the-scenes shorts about the film’s evocative, distinctive style.
“Gremlins” in 4K (PG): Director Joe Dante’s popular 1984 horror comedy is also now available in ultra-high-definition, with extensive bonus features including commentaries, featurettes, additional scenes, and several motion comics.
“The Addams Family/Addams Family Values” 2-Movie Collection (PG-13): Ahead of the release of a new animated take on Charles Addams’ endearingly odd crew, this Blu-ray set has both the 1991 and 1993 live-action films, which were one of the best theatrical reboots of a classic TV show to date. Raul Julia plays the dashing Gomez, with Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and a scene-stealing turn by young Christina Ricci.
DC Comics Shows: Two live-action shows based on DC Comics characters come to DVD and Blu-ray. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season” is the most recent season of the CW show, which follows a team of superheroes traveling through time. And “Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season” is a twisted new series from the DC Universe streaming video service, which is less a superhero team than a support group for emotionally damaged characters that happen to have superhuman powers, with surprisingly complex characters and surreal situations, including a super-powered street (you read that right). Extras include deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes footage.
“Holocaust”: This acclaimed 1978 miniseries, which won eight Emmy awards including best limited series and lead actor for Michael Moriarty, comes to Blu-ray in a two-disc edition. The cast also includes Meryl Streep and James Woods. The miniseries runs more than 7.5 hours.
“Robin Williams: Comic Genius”: This five-disc set, exclusively available at Walmart, collects Williams’ five HBO specials, ranging from 1978 to 2009, with rare archival footage, shots from press interviews, and new interviews about Williams’ influence, including comedian Lewis Black, a UNC graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.