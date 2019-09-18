“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (PG-13): The 12th movie in the X-Men film franchise is essentially a remake of the third one, trying to fix errors made the first time around in adapting what is perhaps the best story line from the original comics. Since the timeline in the films has been altered by time-traveling hi-jinks, they have a chance to retell the story. Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), a member of the team with psychic abilities, gets a power boost that makes her incredibly powerful — more than she can control, leading her teammates to face the challenge of stopping one of their own. Actors from previous films return, including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and fan favorite Evan Peters, as well as some new actors including Jessica Chastain as a manipulative alien. Extras include deleted scenes, scene breakdowns and commentary.
“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (PG-13): This documentary looks at the career and life of writer Toni Morrison, who died last month, with interview subjects including Morrison, Oprah Winfrey, Angela Davis, Walter Mosley, Fran Lebowitz and Russell Banks.
“Kung Fu League” (Unrated): This Martial Arts comedy follows a lovelorn young man who turns to four legendary Kung Fu masters for help winning a competition and impressing the girl of his dreams.
“My Favorite Year” (PG): The much-loved 1982 comedy comes to Blu-ray from the Warner Archives, not sold in stores but available online at Amazon and wbshop.com. Richard Benjamin, who received a Master of Cinema award from the RiverRun International Film Festival this year, directed the film, about a faded movie star (Peter O’Toole, in a poignant performance) hoping for one last shot at glory in the golden age of television. Also new from Warner Archives, “Popeye The Sailor Man: The 1940s, Vol. 3” is a collection of digitally remastered vintage cartoons featuring the lovable sailor in a Blu-ray set, and “The Letter,” a 1940 melodrama with Bette Davis as a socialite accused of murder, with an alternate ending.
“The Good Fight: Season Three”: This legal drama, which is shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, is a spinoff of “The Good Wife,” with a cast including Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald and Michael Sheen. Extras include a gag reel, deleted scenes, and the pilot episode for another CBSAA series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”
“Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season”: Ahead of next month’s fifth season, the CW series about the cousin of Superman comes to home video with plenty of bonus features including episodes of crossovers with other CW superhero shows.
“I Spy” (PG-13): The 2002 action comedy, starring Eddie Murphy and Owen Wilson, comes to Blu-ray. The film is a reboot of the popular 1960s spy series about globe-trotting secret agents, originally played by Robert Culp and Bill Cosby. Like many such big-screen reboots of 1960s spy shows (see also “The Wild Wild West” and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”), this one tells how our heroes first met, initially as bickering rivals who then develop a grudging respect and learn they can work well together.
Andy Sidaris Movies: (R) The cult director was known for his over-the-top 1980s/90s action films that played on late night cable with sexy superspies (often played by Playboy models), familiar if often past-their-prime actors, silly action sequences and beautiful scenery, often shot in Hawaii. Mill Creek Entertainment is re-releasing the films on Blu-ray with bonus features. New this week are “Guns” and “Do or Die,” both starring Roberta Vasquez, Dona Speir and Erik Estrada, with guest stars including Pat Morita and Danny Trejo. Recent releases have also included “Picasso Trigger” and “Savage Beach.”
Horror Sets: Two boxed sets gather campy films, many of which played on the Syfy Channel, often on Saturday nights and often with tongue planted firmly in cheek. “Savage Nature” has four thrillers, “Flu Birds,” “Monster Wolf,” “Wolvesbayne” and “The Headless Horseman.” “Shark Bait” has six killer shark films with various levels of ridiculousness, with zombie sharks, ghost sharks, sharks in unexpected places (the Mississippi River, the swamp, and Arkansas), and even the holiday-themed “Santa Jaws.”
