“Abominable” (PG): In this cute computer-animated movie, a city girl from Shanghai (voice of Chloe Bennet of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) finds a hulking Yeti on her rooftop and learns it has escaped from a laboratory where it was being held. Together with two friends, she sets off on a journey to return it to the Himalayas where it will be safe. Bonus features include several animated shorts, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“Downton Abbey” (PG): The long-anticipated sequel to the wildly popular British series continues the story of the Crawley family on their lavish countryside estate, as they and their loyal staff get ready for a visit from the King and Queen. Much of the original cast returns in a story written by series creator Julian Fellowes. Extras include director’s commentary, interviews, deleted scenes and various featurettes.
“Rambo: Last Blood” (R): Sylvester Stallone resurrects his John Rambo character for one last adventure, this time taking on a Mexican drug cartel to rescue a friend’s daughter.
“Ad Astra” (PG-13): Brad Pitt stars in this science fiction drama about an astronaut who goes on a dangerous mission in the footsteps of his father (Tommy Lee Jones), who went missing decades earlier. Extras include deleted scenes, commentaries, and looks at the special effects work.
“The Limey” (R): Steven Soderbergh’s searing 1999 crime drama, with Terence Stamp as an ex-thief looking for clues after his daughter was murdered, comes to Digital HD for its 20th anniversary, available on services such as AppleTV and Amazon in 4K resolution.
“Feast of the Seven Fishes” (Unrated): This charming comedy follows an Italian family in the 1980s as they prepare for their traditional family seafood feast. Extras include commentary, a short film, and behind-the-scenes footage.
“A Feast of Man” (Unrated): Not to be confused with the above film, this dark comedy revolves around class warfare and cannibalism.
“Universal Horror Collection Vol. 3”: The latest Scream Factory set of classic Universal films from the 1940s on Blu-ray includes some of the preeminent stars of that era, including Basil Rathbone, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr. and Bela Lugosi in the films “Tower of London,” “Man-Made Monster,” “The Black Cat” and “Horror Island.” Each includes new audio commentary from an impressive assortment of film historians. Also new from Scream Factory this week is a Blu-ray collector’s edition of the 1985 “Silver Bullet,” a rollicking adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “Cycle of the Werewolf,” about a serial killer that a boy is convinced is actually a werewolf (spoiler alert: He’s right). Extras include new audio commentary and interviews, as well as additional features carried over from previous releases.
“The Returned: The Complete Second Season”: This French supernatural drama series follows the inhabitants of a small mountain town who have to contend with the mysterious return of friends and family who died earlier. It’s more melancholic and atmospheric, and less zombie-obsessed, than other such shows.
“Fuller House: The Complete Fourth Season”: The penultimate season of this revival of the popular “Full House” franchise continues the story of the Tanner family and their relationships.
Classic Westerns: Just in time for holiday gift giving for the Western fan on your list are two of the all-time best classic shows. The 10th season of “Bonanza,” focusing on the Cartwright family, is available in two volumes, with a total of 30 episodes featuring such guest stars as Slim Pickens, Tom Bosley and Yaphet Kotto. And also available are two separate releases for “Gunsmoke,” with the 16th and 17th seasons of that series, with guests including Tom Skerritt, Jodie Foster, Sam Elliott, and, yet again, Yaphet Kotto.
