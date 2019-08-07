“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” (PG): This cute action comedy, a blend of live action and animation, is set in a world where humans interact with pokemon, quirky little fantasy creatures from the popular Japanese anime/video game/card game franchise. Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the title character, a cute but sarcastic yellow bunny/cat critter who joins forces with a young man (Justice Smith) whose father disappeared after being caught up in a mystery. The mystery itself is predictable at times, but the film is a lot of fun, with a vivid depiction of a world where strange creatures are commonplace. Extras on the DVD include an alternate opening, extensive behind-the-scenes footage, a cheeky profile of Reynolds and more; the Blu-ray and 4K versions add a “detective mode” viewing option.
“Poms” (Unrated): Pam Grier, a Winston-Salem native, and Celia Weston, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, are among the cast-members in this frisky comedy about a woman (Diane Keaton) who livens up her retirement community by starting a cheer-leading squad. The cast also includes Rhea Perlman and Jacki Weaver.
“What We Left Behind” (Unrated): In the “Star Trek” franchise, the 1993-99 TV series “Deep Space Nine” has always seemed like an outsider — grittier and edgier than most of the other shows, not set on a starship traveling the galaxy but instead on a space station, with characters who were often combative with one another. Not terribly successful in its day, the show has gone on to become a cult hit, thanks to strong performances and complex themes. In this documentary, members of the crew and cast reflect on the show, what went right, what went wrong, and what they might have done if they’d gone on one more year, complete with animated sequences depicting scenes from an imagined eighth season. Extras include many deleted scenes and a look at how they remastered old footage for the documentary.
“The Curse of La Llorona” (R): The latest installment in the “Conjuring” horror franchise is set in 1973 Los Angeles, following a social worker (Linda Cardellini) whose children are threatened by a supernatural force. The cast also includes Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz and Sean Patrick Thomas. Extras in the Blu-ray and DVD include deleted scenes, making-of shorts, and a look at the film franchise’s mythology.
“Tolkien” (PG-13): Nicholas Hoult plays J.R.R. Tolkien in this biographical drama about the formative years of the man behind such classics as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.”
“Charlie Says” (R): Matt Smith, best known for his wholesome performance as the star of “Doctor Who,” takes on the dark, sinister role of Charles Manson in this psychological drama, which focuses on the women who fell under his spell.
“Girls of the Sun” (Unrated): This suspenseful French drama, in various languages, follows an all-female battalion as they take on ISIS extremists in Kurdistan.
“Penguin Highway” (Unrated): This Japanese animated children’s film follows a fourth grader who tries to figure out why penguins are suddenly turning up in his hometown, hundreds of miles away from the sea.
“Project Ithaca” (Unrated): This atmospheric sci-fi horror film follows a group of strangers being psychologically tortured by aliens who feed on their fear.
“Assassinaut” (Unrated): In this low budget but inventive sci-fi thriller from Epic Pictures, four kids struggle to survive after crash-landing on an alien planet and thwart an assassination plot. Extras include eight deleted scenes, video interviews, and two commentary tracks.
“Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin” (G): Fresh from its recent run at Aperture Cinema, this documentary about the beloved singer comes to DVD.
“Knightfall: Season 2”: Mark Hamill joins the cast of this History channel drama about the Knights Templar and the aftermath of the Crusades for its second season, leading to the legendary events of Friday the 13th, 1307.
“The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music” (G): To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the animated film “The Swan Princess,” this direct-to-video computer-animated sequel has been released on DVD. The original film will be released on Blu-ray and 4K in October.