”Shazam!” (PG-13): DC’s latest superhero movie is one of its best in recent years, based on a comic from the 1940s that at its peak was more popular than Superman, telling the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old orphan who gains magical powers and a muscular adult body — think “Big” meets Superman. Asher Angel plays young Billy, with Zachary Levi as his adult — but still gleefully immature — form, known as “Shazam” for the magic word that transforms him from one form to another. He wants to exploit his new powers, while fellow orphan Freddy (a scene-stealing Jack Dylan Grazer) encourages him to become a superhero, and the sinister Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) wants to take the power away from him. The film is energetic and fun, with some moments of surprising emotional depth. Bonus features include extensive deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a motion comic short story.
”Titans: The Complete First Season”: Another DC Comics adaptation, this series from the DC Universe streaming service features gritty updates of characters from the Teen Titans comics, including Robin the Boy Wonder, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy. The series also introduces the Doom Patrol, who went on to their own DCU series that will be released on home video later this year. The set includes extensive bonus features that look at the characters and how they were adapted to live action.
”Fast Color” (PG-13): Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this stylish film about a woman with superhuman abilities who has to go on the run, with a supporting cast including Lorraine Toussaint and David Straithairn. Extras include a featurette and audio commentary.
”From the Earth to the Moon”: The HBO miniseries gets a high-definition upgrade for this Blu-ray set, being released just in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. It follows the history of the race to get Americans to the moon in the 1960s, with a sprawling cast including UNC School of the Arts alumnus Nick Searcy as Deke Slayton.
”Space: 1999 — The Complete Series”: The earnest, if at times unintentionally goofy, 1975-77 sci-fi TV series comes to Blu-ray in this boxed set with both 24-episode seasons and extensive bonus features. The story revolves around a moonbase in the then-distant future that is shot into deep space when a nuclear dump explodes, hurtling the moon and the science station into the unknown. Martin Landau, Barbara Bain and Barry Morse star, joined in season two by Catherine Schell as an enigmatic alien. Extras include interviews with members of the cast and crew, behind-the-scenes footage, commentary and more, some of them new to this set and others carried over from previous home video releases. A limited edition set, available at shoutfactory.com, includes a snow globe of the Eagle Transporter, one of the show’s iconic spacecraft.
”The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales” (G): This charming, family-friendly animated film ties together three short stories about assorted farm animals and wildlife, including a fox, pig, bunny, duck, chicken, wolf and more. Extras include an interview with the directors, a Q&A session at the New York International Children’s Film Festival, and a look at how it was dubbed from French into English with a cast of comedic actors including Bill Bailey, Adrian Edmondson and Matthew Goode.
”Dogman” (Unrated): This Italian crime drama follows a genial dog groomer in a seaside village who descends into a criminal lifestyle to support his daughter.
”The Leopard Man” (Unrated): This 1943 thriller from producer Val Lewton, about a series of murders after a leopard escapes from captivity, is now available on Blu-ray from Scream Factory, with a new remaster of the film from the original camera negative and two audio commentaries, one by a film historian and the other by filmmaker William Friedkin.
”Criminal Minds: The Fourteenth Season”: The long-running CBS crime drama comes to DVD, with bonus features including a look at the show’s 300th episode, behind-the-scenes interviews, a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a featurette about castmembers directing episodes.