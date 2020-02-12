“Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13): Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this sports drama set in the 1960s, about team of engineers and designers working for Ford Motor Company to build a race car that can defeat the Ferrari racing team, leading to a showdown at the 1966 Le Mans event. Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles give winning performances, and there are surprises all along the way. Bonus features include a 60-minute documentary, featurettes and interviews.
“Swamp Thing: The Complete Series”: This supernatural drama, based on a long-running comic book from DC, was given little support by the DC Universe streaming service, and was canceled just as it began to air. But it’s a compelling, smart and atmospheric production, shot in Wilmington with a cast including Jeryl Prescott, an actress from Winston-Salem. The story, set in the Louisiana bayou, revolves around a scientist (Andy Bean) who suffers a horrific accident and awakens as a hulking swamp monster (Derek Mears) with control over vegetation. Crystal Reed plays a CDC doctor who tries to help while investigating a mysterious illness. Prescott plays a local fortune teller hiding her true supernatural powers. Adrienne Barbeau, who starred in the 1982 feature film adaptation, makes a guest appearance.
“My Bloody Valentine” Collector’s Edition (R): The 1981 Canadian cult horror film gets a special edition from Scream Factory video label, in a two-disc Blu-ray edition with two cuts of the movie,many interviews, commentary, and a cast reunion. The story involves a mysterious figure who returns to a small town 20 years after a tragedy to seek vengeance during a Valentine’s Day-themed dance.
“First Love” (Unrated): This stylish, fast-paced crime thriller from iconoclastic filmmaker Takashi Miike is set in the Japanese criminal underworld, following a boxer and a prostitute on the run from various criminal forces after a drug-smuggling scheme goes awry.
“The Great War” (R): In this military drama set during World War I, an African-American “Buffalo Soldier” whose regiment gets trapped behind enemy lines joins forces with a team of white soldiers to rescue them. The cast includes Hiram Murray, Billy Zane and Ron Perlman.
“Shutter Island” 10th Anniversary (R): Director Martin Scorsese’s atmospheric 2010 thriller gets a Steelbook limited edition for its 10th anniversary edition, with the 4K and Blu-ray versions of the film plus previously-released bonus features. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a U.S. Marshal whose investigation of a disappearance at a psychiatric facility takes unexpected turns.
“I Got You Babe: The Best of Sonny & Cher”: The 1970s hit variety show comes to DVD in this five-disc collector’s set from Time Life, with 10 episodes plus bonus features including new interviews with Cher, guest Frankie Avalon and others. The series blends music and comedy, with self-deprecating routines by Sonny Bono, Cher giving him her best death stares, and plenty of guest stars. including Jimmy Durante, Dinah Shore, Jim Nabors and Joe Namath. Extras include two appearances by the duo on other shows.
Also New: Other new releases include “Greener Grass,” a surreal film set in an off-kilter version of the suburbs; and “Winter Flies,” a Czech coming-of-age comedy-drama about teen boys on a road trip in a stolen Audi.
Early on Digital: The Disney film “Frozen II” and the mystery caper “Knives Out” are now available on iTunes, Vudu and other digital services. They won’t be on DVD until Feb. 25.
