“Gemini Man” (PG-13): Will Smith has a dual role in this action film from director Ang Lee about a government agent who discovers that the assassin trying to take him out is actually a younger clone of himself. The special effects used to youthen Smith are impressive, but not quite convincing. Extras include deleted scenes, an alternate opening, a look at the making of the film and its development.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG): Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the iconic Disney villain in this effects-heavy sequel. Bonus features include extended scenes and outtakes, behind-the-scenes looks at the mythology of the series, a music video and more.
“Jexi” (Unrated): Adam Devine (“The Righteous Gemstones”) stars in this comedy about a lonely guy whose latest phone comes with an AI life coach (voice of Rose Byrne) that helps him get his life in order — but then becomes increasingly controlling. The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches and Wanda Sykes.
“Line of Duty” (R): Aaron Ekhart stars in this action film about a disgraced cop who sets out to prove himself when the police chief’s daughter is abducted.
“The Turkey Bowl” (R): This bawdy comedy follows a man who has become a success in Chicago but returns to his small hometown for Thanksgiving and gets drawn into an old rivalry.
“Britt-Marie Was Here” (Unrated): This Swedish comedy-drama, being released on Blu-ray and DVD by the Cohen Media Group, follows a 63-year-old woman who has to start a new life after her marriage of 40 years falls apart.
“Beverly Hills Cop” 3 Movie Collection: Eddie Murphy’s 1984-94 film series is collected in this Blu-ray boxed set, which follows Axel Foley (Murphy), a streetwise Detroit cop, as he takes on crime in California. The supporting cast includes Judge Reinhold, who attended the UNC School of the Arts. The movies have been newly remastered with new and vintage bonus features on the first film.
“Brewster’s Millions” (PG): Richard Pryor starred in this 1985 comedy from director Walter Hill, about a man who has to go on a month-long spending spree in order to win a huge inheritance. Bonus features in this new special edition Blu-ray include an interview with the co-screenwriter, commentary by podcaster fans, and a 1945 adaptation of the same story.
“Veep”: The final season of the acclaimed HBO political satire comes to Blu-ray, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale and Matt Walsh getting into assorted political hijinks. The complete series is also available, though oddly only on DVD and not Blu-ray, in a boxed set. Diedrich Bader, a UNCSA alumnus, had a recurring role.
“Krypton”: The second, and sadly final, season of this Syfy series is now available. The story revolves around the planet Krypton two generations before Kal-El, the boy who would one day be known as Superman, with the focus on Seg-El, his eventual grandfather. The second season includes a scene-stealing supporting character, Lobo, a gruff, abrasive bounty hunter, as well as a story arc revolving around Superman’s eventual foe Doomsday. The set includes 10 episodes and several featurettes. A complete-series set is also available.
Early on Digital: Movies getting early Digital HD releases this week include “Harriet,” “Parasite” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” all of which are not on DVD until Jan. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.